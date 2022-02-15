The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Gunman fires shots at Jewish candidate for Louisville mayor

Police said there was no information that the suspect was not acting alone.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 07:42
Craig Greenberg, right, campaigns for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 11, 2022. (photo credit: TWITTER)
Craig Greenberg, right, campaigns for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 11, 2022.
(photo credit: TWITTER)

(JTA) — A gunman opened fire on a Jewish Democrat who is running for mayor of Louisville, Kentucky. Craig Greenberg, the candidate, said he is safe, and the police said one possible motive was the fact that the target is Jewish.

“My team and I are fortunately all safe,” Greenberg said in a message posted Monday on Twitter after the attack. “We are all with [Louisville Metro Police] now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support.”

WAVE, a local news outlet, said a suspect was apprehended. Police said there was no information that the suspect was not acting alone.

Lousiville police chief Erika Shields said Greenberg was the target and that a bullet penetrated his clothing. She said one possibility is that Greenberg was targeted because he is Jewish.

“Mr. Greenberg is Jewish, so there’s that,” she said. “We don’t know if it’s tied to the candidate, is political, or are we dealing with someone who has mental issues, is venomous. We have to really keep an open mind and be diligent in taking care of our community.”

WDRB, another local TV news outlet, quoted a councilman, David James, as saying the gunman fired on Greenberg at his office in the city’s Butchertown Market, a food and retail complex in the city’s forming meatpacking district.

Greenberg, an entrepreneur who runs a professional wrestling business, declared for mayor last year.



Tags gun antisemitism Kentucky
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by