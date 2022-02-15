UK woman arrested for calling Grenfell Tower fire a 'Jewish sacrifice'

A 51-year-old woman from the UK, Tahra Ahmed, was jailed on Friday for posting antisemitic conspiracy theories about the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire on social media, The Independent reported on Monday.

Four days passed after the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14th, 2017, when Ahmed posted a video on Facebook claiming all 72 victims were 'burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice'.

The Grenfell Tower fire was one of the UK's worst modern disasters, which killed 72 people and injured 74.

Ahmed's post read: "I've been at the scene, at the protest and at the community meetings and have met many of the victims… some who were still in the same clothes they escaped in. They are very real and genuine, their pain and suffering is raw and deep and their disgusting neglect by authorities continues. Watch the footage of people trapped in the inferno with flames behind them. They were burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice."

According to the BBC, she also connected the Grenfell fire to "an antisemitic conspiracy surrounding the 9/11 terror attacks in New York" and her Facebook account revealed a history of antisemitic comments.

Ahmed was found guilty of two counts of stirring up racial hatred by publishing written material and on Friday was sentenced to 11 months in jail following the trial at Old Bailey.

Prosecutor Hugh French said to jurors that two of her posts "crossed the line as to what is acceptable in a liberal society", The Independent reported.

She has denied any wrongdoing and has claimed that her posts were political rather than discriminatory or antisemitic.