The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Red Sox release minor leaguer after online attacks on Jewish executive

Chaim Bloom, who joined the Red Sox front office in 2019, is a Shabbat-observant Jewish day school graduate.

By JACOB GURVIS/JTA
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 03:34
Brett Netzer, left, has been released by the Boston Red Sox after an offensive social media tirade attacking team executive Chaim Bloom. (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Brett Netzer, left, has been released by the Boston Red Sox after an offensive social media tirade attacking team executive Chaim Bloom.
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)

The Boston Red Sox released a minor league player following an antisemitic and homophobic social media outburst, in which he specifically targeted the organization’s chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom, who is Jewish. 

Brett Netzer called Bloom a “fraud,” “an embarrassment to any torah-following jew” and attacked him for his support of Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community. Netzer also questioned Bloom’s Jewish identity.

In another bizarre tweet, Netzer responded to a critic by saying, in part, “I am a racist.” Some of his posts targeted Black people, and others attacked transgender people. As of Monday afternoon, Netzer’s Twitter account no longer exists.

The news of Netzer’s release was first reported by Chad Jennings, who covers the Red Sox for The Athletic. Netzer responded to Jennings’ tweet, which is shown below, by taking issue with the characterization of his comments as antisemitic.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning to defeat the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. (credit: PAUL RUTHERFORD / USA TODAY)Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning to defeat the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. (credit: PAUL RUTHERFORD / USA TODAY)

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency did not receive a response from the Red Sox in time for publication.

Netzer, 25, was drafted in 2017, and last played in 2019 for Boston’s Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. The 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic, and Netzer was placed on the restricted list in 2021 for undisclosed reasons.

Bloom, who joined the Red Sox front office in 2019, is a Shabbat-observant Jewish day school graduate. When Bloom ran baseball operations for the Tampa Bay Rays, Tablet reported that his family lived within walking distance to the ballpark so Bloom could avoid driving on Shabbat.



Tags baseball diaspora jews diaspora Boston antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by