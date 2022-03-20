Toulouse terrorist attack - the turning-point for European Judaism

I'll never forget the chill that trickled through my body while standing in the dining room of the Otzar Ha’Torah Jewish day school in Toulouse, France on March 19, 2012. Four bodies were covered with Tallitot (prayer shawls). Three of them were children, one of them a young father. I was a young journalist who happened to be in France - and when I got a text message that there was a shooting and that they were asking Jews around the world to pray for Miriam bat Yaakov, I knew this was the daughter of Rabbi Yaakov Monsenego, the schools veteran Headmaster, someone I worked within the past.

I pushed off walking into the dining room. I was afraid of what I would see. “Eventually I surrendered and entered the dining room, which has changed since I was there a few years ago,” I wrote in 2012 for Makor Rishon newspaper in Hebrew “from a tidy and well-kept place where three meals a day were served, it became a morgue: the four bodies of the murdered were placed at the end of the hall. Around the room stood hundreds of people - mainly from this small and close Jewish community. Those present read Psalms, heard Torah and strengthening words, and mostly hugged. As a bystander it would seem that no one wanted to leave the compound, they needed each other’s reinforcement.”

Eva, the wife of the late Rabbi Yonatan and a mother of the children who were murdered that morning, stood in front of the audience and told about her husband with teary eyes, Yonatan's father also spoke and strengthened the public with sweeping words of Torah.

I knew this school and its headmaster very well since for a few years I was in charge of sending Shlichim, emissaries on behalf of the WZO and was in close contact with Rabbi Monsenego.

At eleven o'clock at night there was sudden darkness on the school grounds, which clearly reminded me of the 'lights off' and curfew strictly practiced at the school during normal times. How ironic.

People gather outside the Notre-Dame de Nazareth synagogue in Paris March 19, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse (credit: REUTERS)

I became emotionally disconnected, and I was imbued with purpose, but when I was with one foot outside the school gate, one of the family members shouted at me, ‘Maariv?’ meaning he was inviting me to join a group of ten men and join the evening prayers. The family members and the students from the yeshiva were agitated, the 'reading of ‘Shema' was shouted bitterly, and voices of weeping were heard throughout the silent portion of the prayer, which was undoubtedly longer than usual.

I've visited Toulouse many times since. Ironically, for many years I was in Toulouse more times than in Paris - even though most French Jews live in the capital and its suburbs. Little did I know back then, that this wasn't a one-time event, yet the turning point for French and European Jewry that would never be the same again.

Otzar Ha’Torah, nowadays called Ohr Ha’Torah, didn't have security in or outside the school in 2012. Years later, during a visit, the place was like a fortress - with guards inside and outside and security cameras.

In 2012 most police officers in France weren't carrying guns, yet after the attacks in Charlie Hebdo magazine and Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris, all of the city centers of the Republic were filled with armed policemen and soldiers.

Jewish institutions in Europe have become extreme in their security measures - as they were instructed by many high-profile defense personnel - and it is very difficult to even get close to a building with a Jewish institution in it, without being stopped and interrogated.

In the past decade, aliyah numbers from France rose dramatically, declined dramatically and now are going up again.

If then in 2012, no-one could imagine that a massacre of children just because they are Jewish, could happen in Europe of the 21st century, nowadays, unfortunately, none of us are surprised anymore.

Governments have since tried to combat antisemitism across Europe and endless conferences that raised awareness for this terrible phenomenon have taken place. Yet still, any day, we can, unfortunately, wake up to another situation of mass murder of Jews, just because they are Jewish. Yet it is no longer just a European phenomenon; Endless antisemitic incidents took place in the past few years in the US, and it doesn’t seem to be getting better.

It took Rabbi Monsenego and his wife Yaffa five years to finally speak about the worst day of their lives.

"It burns if you get close, so we run away from it," Rabbi Monsenego told me five years ago, with tears in his eyes.

He said that "I remember then-President Nicolas Sarkozy coming to visit the school immediately afterwards along with other senior officials. But we were in a different world."

As a father and school principal, how do you deal with such a crisis?

Monsenego: "I totally let loose. I was completely disconnected, not in this world."

"There is no longer any point in living as before," he told me five years ago. "I don’t have the same strength I used to have, not the same enthusiasm. The feeling is that you are carrying a ton on your shoulders; you have to carry a very heavyweight, and still move forward."

The question is: Can we really fight the forces of Extreme Islam across Europe? Even with all of the money in the world that would have been invested in combating antisemitism - the grassroots hate towards Jews and Israel exists across the continent in high levels. Security is important, but issues of education and influencing Muslim religious and thought leaders is even more important.

Ten years ago, as I made my way to the main train station in Toulouse I felt heartbroken. I wrote back then that “the situation in France and Toulouse is difficult and complicated and it is not yet clear how the recent events will affect daily life in the city. But one thing is for sure, the latest attack is not a one-time event, but part of a growing phenomenon that threatens not only French Jewry but all of European Jewry.”