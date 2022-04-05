The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

#6MILLIONSTEPS: Remember Holocaust, spotlight rising American antisemitism

#6MillionSteps, which is dedicated to the one and a half million children who perished in the Holocaust, launched on Sunday.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 08:25
Walk-run in Los Angeles, April 3, 2022. (photo credit: JEFFREY SHALMONI)
Walk-run in Los Angeles, April 3, 2022.
(photo credit: JEFFREY SHALMONI)

From the “Rocky” steps at Philadelphia’s Museum of Art to the Holocaust Museum LA, people from coast to coast will be running and walking this month to remember the Holocaust and spotlight rising antisemitism in the Israeli-American Council’s #6MillionSteps campaign.

#6MillionSteps, which is dedicated to the one and a half million children who perished in the Holocaust, launched Sunday with a walk run in Los Angeles starting at the Holocaust Museum LA and going through Pan Pacific Park. #6MillionSteps will coincide with Holocaust Remembrance Day, on April 28, and conclude in early May. 

After an outpouring of support for the inaugural 2021 campaign, when participants quickly exceeded the six million steps goal and reached 22 million steps, the IAC this year raised the bar by challenging individual communities across the country to walk or run six million steps.

This year’s #6MillionSteps campaign creates multiple paths for people to participate, including by connecting their Fitbit, Garmin, or another fitness tracker to the digital campaign, adding a #6MillionSteps filter to their social media, and manually counting total steps while walking, running or exercising. Individuals, schools, communal institutions and businesses will be invited to organize and host their own events or join others nationwide. 

The #6MillionSteps campaign will also offer a class on removing antisemitic content and Holocaust denial from the Web, resources on the Holocaust’s child victims, and courses for students and educators through IAC’s OFEK Learning Hub.

Walk-run in Los Angeles, April 3, 2022. (credit: JEFFREY SHALMONI) Walk-run in Los Angeles, April 3, 2022. (credit: JEFFREY SHALMONI)

The courses are part of a new partnership OFEK also announced today, with the Holocaust Museum LA, Israel’s Yad Vashem and Ghetto Fighters House, to make Holocaust learning and teacher training more accessible since only 26 states mandate some form of public Holocaust education. 

OFEK will offer a virtual tour of the Holocaust Museum LA, the first US Holocaust museum founded by survivors; along with special courses including a creative writing class for elementary and middle school students called “The Shoah Diaries”; an advanced, critical study of word choice and responsibility for high school students, “Voices From the Holocaust II;” and an adult-level course, “Violins of Hope.”

“At a time when our nation is experiencing a deeply alarming rise in antisemitism, from attacks on synagogues and individuals to distortions of the Holocaust in the public sphere, we will come together through #6MillionSteps to remember the Holocaust and to raise our voice against anti-Jewish hatred,” said IAC Co-Founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet.



Tags Holocaust yom hashoah Holocaust Remembrance Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by