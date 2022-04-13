FRANCE - Two men were taken into custody on Tuesday after surrendering as part of the investigation into the death of Jeremy Cohen, the 31-year-old Jewish man hit by a tram in Bobigny, France on February 17 after being attacked, according to a report by Europe 1 on Wednesday.

The two men were aged 27 and 23. They are in police custody on the premises of the Seine-Saint-Denis judicial police. An investigation had been opened for "manslaughter" by the Bobigny police. According to the public prosecutor, “there is currently no evidence to establish the discriminatory nature of this attack.”

The family of Cohen decided to take an initiative and even though the authorities said that Jeremy was killed accidentally, they were able to obtain a video showing him being harassed before running towards that tram - that ended up running him over. "Jeremy's death is linked to an attack of which he was the victim - by a gang of young people immediately before being hit," family members told Radio Shalom in France on April 4th.

Cohen, according to the report, was hit by a tram in Bobigny, a town in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, France in February. "You've probably heard of it, a young Jew dies when run after being hit by a tram in Bobigny" the radio's site stated, "Jeremy Cohen died after being hit by a line 1 tram. The victim, taken to the hospital in a state of emergency, did not survive his injuries. Against all odds, his brothers set out to find testimonies."

According to Radio Shalom, who interviewed the family, Cohen's family "distributed flyers around the city, asking the public for witnesses to come forward and collect videos of the young man's death."

Supporters of French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour attend a meeting in Beziers, France, October 16, 2021 (credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)

The French-Jewish news site added that "It turns out that he was attacked by a gang just before the facts" – according to testimony by his father Gérald, his brother Raphaël and other representatives of the community in an interview by Bernard Abouaf.

One of the people who created attention to this case was far-right Jewish-French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour who tweeted about the case, writing: "These images are chilling. The death of yet another of our children and the deafening silence on the facts revolt me. Did he die to escape scum? Did he die because he was a Jew? Why is this case hushed up?"