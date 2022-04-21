A disturbing exhibit of antisemitism is under investigation in Boca Raton, Florida after hateful messages were found outside of homes in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday, the fifth day of Passover.
US Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) tweeted a photo of one of the flyers, which had Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s photo and the words, “Died fighting the human race’s eternal enemy, The Jew.”
"Hitler attempted to eradicate the Jews from the earth. His Nazis slaughtered 6 million Jews," Deutch said. "This vile antisemitism must be universally condemned. And the cowards spreading this hate must be held accountable."
Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer also expressed outrage. He tweeted on Wednesday: “Angry that this AM a cowardly hatemonger left anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler flyers in driveways at homes on four streets in our city. We fully condemn this vile hate. Boca PD investigating. Unusual here; unacceptable anywhere. We stand strong and united against all bigotry and anti-Semitism.”
The incident occurred on the Nazi dictator's birthday, April 20.