The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitic flyers featuring Hitler found outside Florida homes during Passover

US Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer both condemned the disturbing incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2022 04:04
Adolf Hitler (R) with Commander-in-Chief of the German Army Walther von Brauchitsch, Warsaw, October 1939 (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RUFFNECK88)
Adolf Hitler (R) with Commander-in-Chief of the German Army Walther von Brauchitsch, Warsaw, October 1939
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RUFFNECK88)

A disturbing exhibit of antisemitism is under investigation in Boca Raton, Florida after hateful messages were found outside of homes in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday, the fifth day of Passover

US Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) tweeted a photo of one of the flyers, which had Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s photo and the words, “Died fighting the human race’s eternal enemy, The Jew.” 

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., votes to approve the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (credit: PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL VIA REUTERS)Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., votes to approve the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (credit: PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL VIA REUTERS)

"Hitler attempted to eradicate the Jews from the earth. His Nazis slaughtered 6 million Jews," Deutch said. "This vile antisemitism must be universally condemned. And the cowards spreading this hate must be held accountable."

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer also expressed outrage. He tweeted on Wednesday: “Angry that this AM a cowardly hatemonger left anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler flyers in driveways at homes on four streets in our city. We fully condemn this vile hate. Boca PD investigating. Unusual here; unacceptable anywhere. We stand strong and united against all bigotry and anti-Semitism.”

The incident occurred on the Nazi dictator's birthday, April 20. 



Tags Adolf Hitler Passover Florida antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by