Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

Video footage showed people waving Nazi flags at the entrance to Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

The original video was posted on TikTok and has garnered over 3 million views as of Sunday.

"We are sickened to our stomachs seeing Nazi flags flown at Disney World in Orlando, FL a few hours ago," tweeted non-partisan organization Stop Antisemitism.

Many social media users have taken to Twitter to express their outrage and criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for not issuing any condemnation of the incident.

Last month, DeSantis signed a bill that strips Disney World of its status as an "independent special district," multiple media sources confirmed. Before then, Disney operated as an "independent government around its Orlando-area theme parks," according to a CNN report.

Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor (credit: Courtesy)

DeSantis said that bill was punishment for Disney standing in opposition to the Florida governor's "Don't Say Gay" law.

In February, DeSantis refused to condemn a Nazi rally in Orlando that took place over the weekend, claiming that those asking him to condemn it are trying to “smear” him.

Shira Hanau/JTA contributed to this report.