The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Can we stop the politicization of the Holocaust? - interview

The solution to the modern-day politicization of the Holocaust is education, according to APL official Tamir Yizhaq Wertzberger.

By SARAH BEN-NUN
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 16:52
Zsolt Semjén, Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)
Zsolt Semjén, Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

BUDAPEST – The solution to the modern-day politicization of the Holocaust, seen lately in the connection made between Nazis and COVID-19 restrictions by anti-government protesters, is education, Tamir Yizhaq Wertzberger, Foreign Affairs Director at the Action and Protection League (APL) told The Jerusalem Post at the European Jewish Association’s annual conference in Budapest on Tuesday. 

How is it possible that this preposterous connection could even be made? “It is coming from misunderstanding and ignorance of the young generations of what the Holocaust actually was,” Wertzberger said.

“Antisemitism is like a virus in that it keeps mutating and adopting different forms,” Alex Benjamin, the director of EJA, said at the opening of the panel on the topic. The reason for this one, said Wertzberger, is a severe lack of education. 

“Antisemitism is like a virus in that it keeps mutating and adopting different forms”

Alex Benjamin, director of EJA

The APL tracks antisemitism and attempts to tackle it through a few methods. It was originally founded in 2012 in Hungary, but a few years ago expanded to be pan-European. 

In December 2020, the Simon Wiesenthal Center announced that of its top ten trends of antisemitism and anti-Zionism, blaming Jews for the COVID-19 pandemic took the cake. This was nine months after the pandemic began.

Haredi Jews prepare for the upcoming fesitval of Rosh Hashanah, Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, September 15, 2020 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Haredi Jews prepare for the upcoming fesitval of Rosh Hashanah, Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, September 15, 2020 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
 

Today, one in 20 Europeans has never heard of the Holocaust, according to Stavros Kalafatis, the Greek Deputy Interior Minister. And, “those who survived are now too old or no longer among us to describe the horrors they experienced.”

Wertzerberger spoke of a 95-year-old woman, a Holocaust survivor, that was featured in one of the videos shown by EJA during the conference. “She reminded me of my Holocaust survivor grandparents and reinforced the notion that my own children will learn about the Holocaust from the education systems that they are in.” 

But is that a realistic approach to take today?

“I don’t know how much they are telling about the Holocaust or in what ways. We are trying to monitor and influence as much as we can, but, for me, [someone] who was raised among Holocaust survivors and heard their testimonies firsthand, [I can only hope that] my children will learn about it from history books.” 

Wouldn’t you hope that that’s enough? That the education system is good enough? 

“What we see is that it is not.” 

Holocaust education is part of the Hungarian core curriculum, noted Zsolt Semjén, Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister, during the conference: “We have [a] zero-tolerance [policy] towards antisemitism.” 

If people are going to the streets, argued Wertzberger, and comparing government restrictions during a [global] pandemic and the greatest genocide in human history, “that shows us that it’s not enough.

“If they are actually making these comparisons, they obviously don’t really know what the Holocaust was.” 

And if they knew?

“If they knew, they would probably respect it much more.”

The pandemic was a very extreme situation that forced people out of their comfort zones, Wertzberger offered an explanation for why this phenomenon came about. “In the Holocaust, people didn’t have food to eat. People today are comparing that to not being able to leave their homes for a few days. Those are absolutely not the same.”

Where is it coming from and how do we fight it?

The people who are spreading false information about COVID-19 are the same ones who are against taking in Ukrainian refugees and promoting the "deNazification" of Ukraine, noted Polish Senator Michal Kaminski.  

Nicola Beer, the Vice-President and Chair of the Working Group Against Antisemitism in the European Parliament, listed a number of ways in which the elected body is tackling the issue. 

Included were the appointment and position of Katharina Von Schnurbein, the first European Commission Coordinator on combatting Antisemitism, the Digital Services Act passed by the European Commission to protect the rights of online users, as well as the implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism by all EU bodies.

“To have real impact, implementation is needed,” said Beer, “nobody can hide behind the freedom of speech or against the background, or of art. Those freedoms are not absolute, and antisemitism is a line that cannot be crossed.”



Tags Nazis hungary europe antisemitism COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

New rapid test measures immunity to COVID-19

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by