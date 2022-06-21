Can we stop the politicization of the Holocaust? - interview

BUDAPEST – The solution to the modern-day politicization of the Holocaust, seen lately in the connection made between Nazis and COVID-19 restrictions by anti-government protesters, is education, Tamir Yizhaq Wertzberger, Foreign Affairs Director at the Action and Protection League (APL) told The Jerusalem Post at the European Jewish Association’s annual conference in Budapest on Tuesday.

How is it possible that this preposterous connection could even be made? “It is coming from misunderstanding and ignorance of the young generations of what the Holocaust actually was,” Wertzberger said.

“Antisemitism is like a virus in that it keeps mutating and adopting different forms,” Alex Benjamin, the director of EJA, said at the opening of the panel on the topic. The reason for this one, said Wertzberger, is a severe lack of education.

“Antisemitism is like a virus in that it keeps mutating and adopting different forms” Alex Benjamin, director of EJA

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The APL tracks antisemitism and attempts to tackle it through a few methods. It was originally founded in 2012 in Hungary, but a few years ago expanded to be pan-European.

In December 2020, the Simon Wiesenthal Center announced that of its top ten trends of antisemitism and anti-Zionism, blaming Jews for the COVID-19 pandemic took the cake. This was nine months after the pandemic began.

Haredi Jews prepare for the upcoming fesitval of Rosh Hashanah, Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, September 15, 2020 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Today, one in 20 Europeans has never heard of the Holocaust, according to Stavros Kalafatis, the Greek Deputy Interior Minister. And, “those who survived are now too old or no longer among us to describe the horrors they experienced.”

Wertzerberger spoke of a 95-year-old woman, a Holocaust survivor, that was featured in one of the videos shown by EJA during the conference. “She reminded me of my Holocaust survivor grandparents and reinforced the notion that my own children will learn about the Holocaust from the education systems that they are in.”

But is that a realistic approach to take today?

“I don’t know how much they are telling about the Holocaust or in what ways. We are trying to monitor and influence as much as we can, but, for me, [someone] who was raised among Holocaust survivors and heard their testimonies firsthand, [I can only hope that] my children will learn about it from history books.”

Wouldn’t you hope that that’s enough? That the education system is good enough?

“What we see is that it is not.”

Holocaust education is part of the Hungarian core curriculum, noted Zsolt Semjén, Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister, during the conference: “We have [a] zero-tolerance [policy] towards antisemitism.”

If people are going to the streets, argued Wertzberger, and comparing government restrictions during a [global] pandemic and the greatest genocide in human history, “that shows us that it’s not enough.

“If they are actually making these comparisons, they obviously don’t really know what the Holocaust was.”

And if they knew?

“If they knew, they would probably respect it much more.”

The pandemic was a very extreme situation that forced people out of their comfort zones, Wertzberger offered an explanation for why this phenomenon came about. “In the Holocaust, people didn’t have food to eat. People today are comparing that to not being able to leave their homes for a few days. Those are absolutely not the same.”

Where is it coming from and how do we fight it?

The people who are spreading false information about COVID-19 are the same ones who are against taking in Ukrainian refugees and promoting the "deNazification" of Ukraine, noted Polish Senator Michal Kaminski.

Nicola Beer, the Vice-President and Chair of the Working Group Against Antisemitism in the European Parliament, listed a number of ways in which the elected body is tackling the issue.

Included were the appointment and position of Katharina Von Schnurbein, the first European Commission Coordinator on combatting Antisemitism, the Digital Services Act passed by the European Commission to protect the rights of online users, as well as the implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism by all EU bodies.

“To have real impact, implementation is needed,” said Beer, “nobody can hide behind the freedom of speech or against the background, or of art. Those freedoms are not absolute, and antisemitism is a line that cannot be crossed.”