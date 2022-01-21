The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Holocaust survivors call for an end to COVID-Holocaust comparisons

Holocaust trivialization has become increasingly mainstream among many politicians, grassroots movements, in the media, and online.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: JANUARY 21, 2022 05:07
A Nazi-themed anti-vaccination placard is displayed during a demonstration this past week in Brussels against the Belgian government’s restrictions to contain the pandemic. (photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)
(photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)
Holocaust survivors have responded to a report by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) that found over 60 million online engagements linking pandemic-related issues with Holocaust terminology.
CAM released their report on January 5th, which tracks online posts comparing COVID-19 precautions and restrictions to the human rights abuses in the Holocaust, which led to the deaths of over 12 million people – including over 6 million Jews.
The demeaning comparisons, which have been tracked from January 2020 and are ongoing, feature messages such as that of Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson, who on January 12th tweeted an image of a Nazi-era health pass and compared it to Washington DC’s vaccine mandate.
Other examples in just the past two weeks include New York City Council member Vickie Paladino saying she did not “need to show you my papers, this is not Nazi Germany” during a news interview and a Beit Shemesh McDonald’s customer posting a video on TikTok comparing the restaurant’s kiosk asking him for his vaccination status to the anti-Jewish policies of Nazi Germany.
A person holds an anti-vaccination sign near the Houses of Parliament, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, December 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE) A person holds an anti-vaccination sign near the Houses of Parliament, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, December 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
“In the Holocaust, they wanted to exterminate the Jews. The ‘Green Pass’ exterminates Jews? That’s simply ridiculous. The comparison is so absurd, it is impossible to compare the Holocaust to anything. The Holocaust was unique, nothing is like the industrial-scale extermination of people in gas chambers,” said survivor Dita Kraus, 93.
“Nothing compares to this, and nothing ever will.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic across the last two years, Holocaust trivialization has become increasingly mainstream among many politicians, grassroots movements, in the media, and online. Often inflamed by politicians, protesters are marching in the streets of their cities, showing up at school board and city council meetings across the world, and taking to social media platforms to voice their displeasure – which too often trivializes the suffering of Holocaust victims.
“Holocaust trivialization is a gateway to outright Holocaust denial, and we must act decisively against it. The fact that Holocaust survivors who are still with us must witness this is outrageous and unfortunate,” said International March of the Living President Phyllis Heideman.
“Those who compare the two do not understand deep enough, and do not know enough about the Holocaust, because there is nothing to compare,” 84-year-old survivor Vera Grossman Kriegel, who was subjected to Dr. Joseph Mengele’s cruel medical experiments at Auschwitz, said about comparisons linking Dr. Mengele to Dr. Anthony Fauci or Pfizer CEO Alberto Bourla – himself the son of Holocaust survivors.
“These were atrocities for which there are no words to describe. In the Holocaust, they sought only to kill people, including with injections. Mengele gave us injections for experiments that did not value human life. We receive shots today to live, whereas in the Holocaust we received them to die,” Kriegel declared.
Interestingly, nearly 57 million of the over 60 million online mentions tracked by CAM were in English, with 2.6 million Hebrew engagements and 2.1 million Spanish engagements following.
“The trivialization of Nazi Germany’s crimes against humanity fuels Holocaust deniers who seek to downplay Nazi transgressions and allowing it to flourish unchecked has created safe spaces for antisemitic conspiracies, outright Holocaust denial, and other extremist ideologies to spread,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “These comparisons have opened a gateway for the revival of age-old antisemitic conspiracies including blaming Jews for the pandemic as purveyors of disease and accusing Jews of a vast conspiracy for global control through mandates. This trend minimizes both Holocaust remembrance and Jewish concerns for safety during an already-resurgent wave of global antisemitism.”
“The memory of the Holocaust is a cornerstone in the fight against antisemitism, and I call on top decision-makers, internet giants, and all people to take this alarming trend seriously,” Dratwa concluded.


