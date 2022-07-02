The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Mexico’s president calls Jewish critic ‘Hilterian’

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called critic Carlos Alazraki “extremely conservative, like Hitlerian.”

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: JULY 2, 2022 00:21
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO)
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO)

Mexico’s president doubled down on calling a Jewish critic of his administration “Hitlerian,” prompting protests from representatives of his country’s Jewish community.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning politician, had on Wednesday called Carlos Alazraki “extremely conservative, like Hitlerian” after the journalist criticized the government’s handling of immigration from Venezuela. Alazraki said the government is letting in undocumented foreigners without vetting them, though the government denies this, according to the El Pais newspaper.

Alazraki is the owner of an advertising agency and frequent contributor to various media outlets in Mexico.

The Central Committee of the Jewish Community in Mexico, or CCCJM, in a statement Wednesday wrote that: “Any comparison with the most bloodthirsty regime in history is regrettable and unacceptable.”

But on Thursday, Obrador doubled down on the Hitler analogy, saying during another press conference that Alazraki “is a follower of Hitler’s thinking.” The methods of the Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels is “the essence of Alazraki’s publicity or propaganda strategy,” said the president, who has regularly invoked Goebbels when seeking to discredit his critics.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 17, 2022. (credit: MEXICO PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 17, 2022. (credit: MEXICO PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Additional comments by Obrador

“I have very good friends in the Jewish community,”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Obrador also said that he has had longstanding differences of opinion with Alazraki but expressed respect for the Jewish community.

“I have very good friends in the Jewish community,” he said.



Tags jewish mexico antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by