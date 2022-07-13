Britain drops charges against men who took part in antisemitic convoy

The Crown Prosecution Services dropped the charges on Tuesday against two men who were charged with taking part in an antisemitic convoy through London last year.

Asif Ali and Adil Mota from Blackburn were charged along with Mohammed Iftikhar and Jawaad Hussain after they traveled to London and took part in an antisemitic convoy where the participants shouted slogans like "f*** the Jews", "kill the Jews" and "rape their daughters."

The convoy, which took part in the middle of May last year, was part of a rise in antisemitic protests in response to Guardians of the Walls.

The four men were had charges brought against them after a video was circulated showing them in one of the cars with Palestinian flags draped over it.

On Tuesday the CPS dropped the charges of Ali and Mota, but the charges against Iftikhar and Hussain remain for now.

"We had advanced the innocence of Mr. Mota from the outset, he has stressed he is not antisemitic and has nothing against Jewish people," Mota's lawyer Ghafar Khan told The Jewish Chronicle.

Stop Antisemitism condemns

Stop Antisemitism condemned the dropped charges in a tweet on Tuesday.

"We are horrified to hear that Britain's Crown Prosecution Service has dropped charges against 2/4 men involved in last May's car convoy driving through London screaming via bullhorns," the tweet read.