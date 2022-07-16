The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'COVID agenda is Jewish': Antisemitic flyer found at Melbourne synagogue

The flyer lists Australian CDC members with Jewish background or names as a form of evidence for the claim that "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish".

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 16, 2022 15:39
A French gendarme inspects a door that is desecrated with a swastika near the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France (photo credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER)
(photo credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER)

An antisemitic flyer was placed on the front steps of a Melbourne synagogue this week, claiming that the coronavirus pandemic is an elaborate conspiracy procured by Jewish people.

A religious Jewish woman found the flyer at the Sassoon Yehuda Synagogue in the heart of the religious Jewish community of the city. The woman was the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors.

Among the names listed were Robert Kapito, founder and president of the New York City-based investment management firm BlackRock, and Mortimer J. Buckley, CEO of The Vanguard Group.

The flyer then claims these two companies "are the two largest shareholders of both Pfizer and GSK plc, a British multinational pharmaceutical company.

An antisemitic flyer found on the front steps of a synagogue on Melbourne, Australia (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION) An antisemitic flyer found on the front steps of a synagogue on Melbourne, Australia (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

It also claimed that these companies control the "MSM" - mainstream media. 

"Remember... those who argued that 'if you're against lockdowns, you're against state power' were literally Shabbos goy carrying out the will of the Jews, wittingly or unwittingly," the flyer concluded.

The flyer had the logo of GoyimTV on it. GoyimTV is an antisemitic troll video platform operated by the Goyim Defense League, a conspiracy theorist network of antisemites and neo-Nazis. 

According to the Anti-Defamation league, "The GDL was responsible for at least 74 antisemitic propaganda incidents in 2021."

The GDL has, indeed, been behind both propaganda incidents and attacks worldwide. In May, a GDL member dressed as a haredi man shouted "The Nazis are coming" in a Beverly Hills hotel entrance whilst two other members dressed as Nazis patrolled the driveway.

Similarly, in October of last year, GDL member Jon Minadeo II hung an antisemitic banner near a synagogue in Austin, Texas which read "Vax the Jews."  

"Times of turmoil like this pandemic have offered fertile ground for neo-Nazis to dehumanise and scapegoat Jews for this health crisis, and I am very alarmed by the scale and depth of the wave of hatred engulfing us," said Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dr. Dvir Abramovich.



