'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

Men dressed as Nazi brownshirts parked their truck, which was emblazoned with antisemitic rhetoric, in the middle of the Beverly Hilton's driveway.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 22, 2022 22:03

Updated: MAY 22, 2022 22:14
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Guests of the Beverly Hilton were harassed by white supremacists from the Goyim Defense League dressed as Nazi brownshirts on Sunday, the NGO StopAntisemitism claimed.

In a video of the incident, a member of the Goyim Defense League (GDL) with a black hat and fake sidelocks shouted "The Nazis are coming" at guests at the hotel entrance, and two other members dressed as Nazis patrolled the driveway. 

The trio parked their truck, which was emblazoned with antisemitic rhetoric, in the middle of the hotel's driveway. According to Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, the truck was also seen driving through the city.

"A disgusting antisemitic truck spewing vulgar Jew-hatred drove through our streets today. An example of inhumanity," Bosse wrote on Twitter. "As a daughter of an Auschwitz survivor, I will always stand up, speak out and fight this hatred."

According to StopAntisemitism, the police were called and asked the white supremacists to leave after guests complained, but no citations were issued.

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018. (credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018. (credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)

The truck was covered with phrases alluding to great replacement theory.

Great replacement is the conspiracy theory that a cabal of political elites – often Jews – are trying to destroy white culture or race through mass migration of non-white peoples. It is often part of a narrative about “white genocide,” and manifested in the slogan, “You will not replace us,” or “Jews will not replace us.” 

StopAntisemitism warned that this was "the same rhetoric the Buffalo shooter espoused in his manifesto before murdering 10 people."

GDL is a group with only a few organizers and supporters online, that operates a video platform that streams antisemitic content, according to the ADL.

In 2020, the alleged leader of the group, Jon Minadeo Jr, hung signs over a Los Angeles overpass that read “Honk if you know the Jews want a race war.”



