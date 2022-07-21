A man from Central Florida was arrested on Tuesday after authorities found explosive devices, chemicals and other materials used to make bombs in his home, local media reports.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a woman who had been staying at the home of Marcus Fricke, 55, contacted police on Friday and explained that Fricke was building explosives in his home – and was waiting for a shipment of chemicals to finish his explosive devices when she contacted authorities.

Fricke, who investigators told WFTV-Orlando was a German national, had Nazi memorabilia and antisemitic materials in his home at the time of his arrest – though authorities maintain it is not clear if he was targeting any specific individuals or groups.

“Weird obsession with explosives”

After executing a search warrant at Fricke’s home, police found four live bombs and three others near completion – as well as explosive materials, including 50 pounds of ammonium nitrate.

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"He had his house full of them, and they were all over the place," Lt. John Herrell of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office explained. "On Friday night he was threatening to kill himself and blow the house up."

Neighbors told FOX 35 Orlando that intense explosions coming from his house have become a common – and frightening – occurrence over the last three years.

"I always hear a lot of ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom’ everywhere," said resident Anna Ramirez." I heard the other day one loud boom. I looked and there was a fire. That was definitely not a gun," Ramirez said.

Fricke, who was arrested on several charges, has been visited by authorities numerous times over the last few years for his behavior and has previously been taken into custody for mental evaluations.

"The fact that he could’ve done a lot of real damage not only to me but my other neighbors as well," a neighbor who responded anonymously told FOX 35.