The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

US Education Dept. to investigate antisemitism at USC

"USC has failed its Jewish students by its lack of action," Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) head Roytman Dratwa said.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 27, 2022 17:42
Prospective students take a tour of the University of Southern California. (photo credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Prospective students take a tour of the University of Southern California.
(photo credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The US Department of Education announced on Tuesday that it will investigate the University of Southern California after a Jewish student claimed that she resigned from its student government because she endured “harassment over her pro-Israel views,” The Associated Press reported.

According to a complaint made by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, Rose Ritch, a Jewish student at USC, was the victim of a concentrated campaign of antisemitic harassment and that other students sought to exclude her from the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) on account of her Jewish identity.

The Brandeis Center wrote that despite being made aware of the antisemitic abuse, “USC administrators did not speak out to condemn or call for the abatement of the antisemitic harassment and discrimination directed at Ritch on social media. The university’s failure to publicly condemn the antisemitic harassment or vindicate Rose by acknowledging that she had done nothing wrong and had been wrongly targeted on the basis of her identity, made it impossible for Rose to serve as student body president.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has welcomed the decision by the US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to investigate allegations that the USC did not adequately address the claims of antisemitism against a Jewish student.

USC Bovard Auditorium (credit: Wikimedia Commons)USC Bovard Auditorium (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

USC 'failed its Jewish students'

“We welcome the decision, but are ultimately saddened that the federal authorities have to intervene when the university authorities had ample time and opportunity to investigate the harassment of a Jewish student because of her identity,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“The feeling of insecurity and a lack of protection that Jewish students feel across American universities has to come to an end. Jews are constantly and consistently under attack, and it is being constantly ignored by those who should be protecting them.”

“USC has failed its Jewish students by its lack of action and in defense of Ritch, who was clearly victimized as a Jew,” Dratwa said.

This is not about one individual, but a trend targeting Jews and keeping them away from student office and the public space,” he added. “The reign of immunity and impunity for antisemites on university campuses must end, and we hope that this step by the Department of Education will be the first to do this.”



Tags American Jewry United States diaspora jews California Anti-Zionism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by