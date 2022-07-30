The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Maryland auction house sells Hitler's watch for $1.1 mil

An auction house in Maryland sells a watch given to Hitler on his birthday in 1933 for $1.1 million.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 30, 2022 15:39
Nazi memorabilia found for sale in New South Wales, Australia. (photo credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)
Nazi memorabilia found for sale in New South Wales, Australia.
(photo credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

An auction house in Maryland was not shy about the World War II “artifacts” that they will be auctioning off, the auction house ended up selling a watch that belonged to Hitler for $1.1 million. Despite the objections of the Jewish community, the auction house auctioned it off alongside a few other Nazi memorabilia.

With the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust deniers, it comes as no shock that Nazi memorabilia is being sold at auction houses for very high prices.

While Maryland is the fourth state with the highest Jewish population in the United States — containing almost 4% of Jews in the country — the state experienced a 17% increase in antisemitic crimes in 2021

The sale of the Huber watch was at the Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, MD. The auction house said that the watch was given to Hitler on his birthday in 1933 and then seized by a French soldier in 1945 from his vacation home in the Bavarian Alps.

The watch was auctioned off as a part of a catalog that also had a blue dress that belonged to his wife, Eva Braun and signed pictures and correspondence of Nazi officials, according to the Washington Post. 

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR) A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Auction 

34 Jewish leaders signed an open letter sent to the auction house, stating that they were overriding the “memory, suffering and pain of others” for financial gain.

The letter also says that the auction is doing one of two things: “giving succor to those who idealize what the Nazi party stood for” and “offering buyers the chance to titillate a guest or loved one with an item belonging to a genocidal murderer and his supporters.”

In a phone call interview with the Washington Post, the president of the Alexander Historical Auctions Bill Panagopulos, said that although he appreciated the letter, he found it frustrating. He also said that the anonymous buyer was a European Jew. 

The auction house spoke to the German press before the auction stating that everything they are selling from World War II is meant for historical preservation. A majority of the items end up in private collections or donated to Holocaust museums.

Ariella Roitman contributed to this post



Tags Adolf Hitler Holocaust holocaust denial wwii auction
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
5

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by