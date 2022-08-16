The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jews across United States harassed with wave of antisemitic letters to homes

This is the latest in a string of antisemitic flyer distribution incidents across the US, raising concerns in Jewish organizations.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 18:53
General overall view of the downtown Nashville skyline and Cumberland River. (photo credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)
General overall view of the downtown Nashville skyline and Cumberland River.
(photo credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Jewish Americans across the country woke up to antisemitic letters and flyers delivered to their homes this week, a continuation of an anti-Jewish campaign by white supremacists.

Letters in plastic bags were placed on several driveways of residents in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend, First Coast News reported on Monday.

"We're right across the street from a school," Amber Wilson told First Coast News. "Lots of kids live here. We don't want this kind of stuff here. It feels really violating knowing that was even in this neighborhood."

"Lots of kids live here. We don't want this kind of stuff here. It feels really violating knowing that was even in this neighborhood."

Amber Wilson

"Every single aspect of gun control is Jewish,” read some flyers distributed in plastic bags throughout Long Island on the weekend, according to media reports. 

"Extremely disturbed to learn of another incident of antisemitic flyer distribution on Long Island, this time in Freeport," wrote the Anti Defamation League (ADL) New York and New Jersey chapter. "We continue to speak out against this hate and antisemitism, which has no place in our community."

Afaf Nasher, Executive Director of the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)  condemned the flyers, saying: “This increased presence of Nazi-inspired, racial supremacist propaganda at our doorsteps is a chilling reminder that we are facing brazen extremists’ intent of fueling hate in our neighborhoods. CAIR-NY condemns these anti-Jewish flyers and re-affirms our solidarity to our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

What happened on Long Island?

Pictures of the Long Island flyers were branded with the logo of the Goyim Defense League, a white nationalist organization that appears to be responsible for the bulk of the campaign. As with the materials spread this week, they are often packed in plastic bags and placed in front of homes.

In early August, GDL posted flyers with similar content to those on Long Island in Nashville Tenessee, according to images shared by the NGO Stop Antisemitism.  

In addition to the same phrase as those on the Freeport flyers, they claimed that "Every single aspect of mass immigration is Jewish." The flyers also contained a list of Jewish NGOs accused of promoting mass migration, and pictures of several American politicians with Stars of David imposed on their foreheads.

"Every single aspect of the media is Jewish," read another GDL pamphlet left in front of homes in Redding, California on July 24, AnewsCafe reported. "6 Jewish corporations own 96% of the media."

Neo-Nazis demonstrating outside Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on the same day in Tampa, Florida distributed GDL pamphlets.

Hundreds of plastic bags filled with pebbles and letters claiming that “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” were distributed to homes in Miami, Florida on January 23. The same flyers were found in front of a Melbourne synagogue a week prior.

According to Stop Antisemitism, the GDL has been distributing anti-Jewish conspiracy materials for four years.

What is the Goyim Defense League?

The GDL, whose name is a play-off of the name of the Jewish Defense League and ADL, maintains a YouTube “clone” site called "Goyim TV." Jon Minadeo Jr. of Petaluma has been identified by Stop Antisemitism as a leader of the group.

The white nationalist group hasn't been limited to its letter campaign. Guests of the Beverly Hilton were harassed by GDL members dressed as Nazi brownshirts in May. They chased another member dressed as a stereotypical Jewish man, shouting "The Nazis are coming."

In 2020, the GDL made headlines when Minadeo hung signs over a Los Angeles overpass that read “Honk if you know the Jews want a race war.”



Tags adl Nazis nazi nazism anti-defamation league white supremacist neo-nazi California Florida antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by