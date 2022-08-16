Jewish Americans across the country woke up to antisemitic letters and flyers delivered to their homes this week, a continuation of an anti-Jewish campaign by white supremacists.

Letters in plastic bags were placed on several driveways of residents in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend, First Coast News reported on Monday.

"We're right across the street from a school," Amber Wilson told First Coast News. "Lots of kids live here. We don't want this kind of stuff here. It feels really violating knowing that was even in this neighborhood."

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Lots of kids live here. We don't want this kind of stuff here. It feels really violating knowing that was even in this neighborhood." Amber Wilson

"Every single aspect of gun control is Jewish,” read some flyers distributed in plastic bags throughout Long Island on the weekend, according to media reports.

"Extremely disturbed to learn of another incident of antisemitic flyer distribution on Long Island, this time in Freeport," wrote the Anti Defamation League (ADL) New York and New Jersey chapter. "We continue to speak out against this hate and antisemitism, which has no place in our community."

Afaf Nasher, Executive Director of the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the flyers, saying: “This increased presence of Nazi-inspired, racial supremacist propaganda at our doorsteps is a chilling reminder that we are facing brazen extremists’ intent of fueling hate in our neighborhoods. CAIR-NY condemns these anti-Jewish flyers and re-affirms our solidarity to our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

What happened on Long Island?

Pictures of the Long Island flyers were branded with the logo of the Goyim Defense League, a white nationalist organization that appears to be responsible for the bulk of the campaign. As with the materials spread this week, they are often packed in plastic bags and placed in front of homes.

Extremely disturbed to learn of another incident of antisemitic flyer distribution on #LongIsland, this time in #Freeport. We continue to speak out against this hate and antisemitism, which has no place in our community.https://t.co/ncLYZu0yHm — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) August 15, 2022

In early August, GDL posted flyers with similar content to those on Long Island in Nashville Tenessee, according to images shared by the NGO Stop Antisemitism.

In addition to the same phrase as those on the Freeport flyers, they claimed that "Every single aspect of mass immigration is Jewish." The flyers also contained a list of Jewish NGOs accused of promoting mass migration, and pictures of several American politicians with Stars of David imposed on their foreheads.

"Every single aspect of the media is Jewish," read another GDL pamphlet left in front of homes in Redding, California on July 24, AnewsCafe reported. "6 Jewish corporations own 96% of the media."

Antisemitic pamphlets produced by Goyim Defense League, a well-known hate group, were left in front of homes in two #Redding #California neighborhoods Sunday night. It triggered a #HateCrime investigation by the RPD. Here's my report on it: https://t.co/XOMjelKNwG pic.twitter.com/QD3vFNARO1 — Shawn Schwaller (@madprofes) July 27, 2022

Neo-Nazis demonstrating outside Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on the same day in Tampa, Florida distributed GDL pamphlets.

Hundreds of plastic bags filled with pebbles and letters claiming that “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” were distributed to homes in Miami, Florida on January 23. The same flyers were found in front of a Melbourne synagogue a week prior.

According to Stop Antisemitism, the GDL has been distributing anti-Jewish conspiracy materials for four years.

What is the Goyim Defense League?

The GDL, whose name is a play-off of the name of the Jewish Defense League and ADL, maintains a YouTube “clone” site called "Goyim TV." Jon Minadeo Jr. of Petaluma has been identified by Stop Antisemitism as a leader of the group.

White supremacist group 'Goyim Defense League' targets Nashville, TN w/latest antisemitic harassment campaign vilifying the Jewish peopleFrank Robert Wilson, a violent member, is heading to trial this month after brutally assaulting his neighbor while yelling homophobic slurs pic.twitter.com/jrImkgujST — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 4, 2022

The white nationalist group hasn't been limited to its letter campaign. Guests of the Beverly Hilton were harassed by GDL members dressed as Nazi brownshirts in May. They chased another member dressed as a stereotypical Jewish man, shouting "The Nazis are coming."

In 2020, the GDL made headlines when Minadeo hung signs over a Los Angeles overpass that read “Honk if you know the Jews want a race war.”