French Jews 'on the front line' of battling antisemitism - CRIF head

PARIS - The French Jewish community is calling on authorities to explore all possible motivations behind the killing Aug. 30 of 34-years-old Eyal Haddad, in the town of Longperrier, just northeast of Paris. Haddad, originally from the Tunisian island of Djerba, had also Israeli citizenship. He was buried Sept. 1 at the Beersheba cemetery.

The French National Bureau of Vigilance against Antisemitism (BNVCA) said Wednesday that Haddad’s neighbor, a Muslim man identified as Mohamed Dridi, confessed to killing him with an axe. Reportedly, Dridi also attempted to burn and bury the body. For the moment, the French police did not determine whether the crime was indeed of antisemitic character. The investigation is still ongoing.

What the new president of the CRIF said about the attack

The new president of the CRIF (the umbrella organization representing French Jewry) Yonatan Arfi expressed his great concerns over the incident.

“What’s important now is for the police to conduct a most serious and thorough investigation, to shed light on this incident. From what we see on social media, the profile of the killer is extremely troubling. We trust the authorities to inquire why Haddad was killed and will continue to follow this with great concern and apprehension,” Arfi told the Jerusalem Post on Thursday. He also added that a representative of the CRIF assisted the burial ceremony of Haddad and that the whole French Jewish community stands by the side of the family.

Arfi, 42, was elected president of the CRIF on June 26, replacing Francis Kalifat. He has been active within Jewish institutions for more than twenty years.

“The watershed moment for me was when the second intifada broke out. A day after, we felt it here, in France, with a flux of antisemitic incidents. When I was young, I served as president of the French Jewish student organization. Since then, while working, I have never stopped engaging in the battle against antisemitism and in favor of our Jewish culture and heritage,” he recounts.

For Arfi, more than several other Jewish communities across the globe, French Jews are very much “on the front line” of the battle against antisemitism. “France has become a sort of a laboratory for what we call new anti-Semitism, the one based on anti-Zionism. We have seen that with the anti-vax movement, with the Yellow Vests movement, and of course within French-Muslim groups. That is why our greatest mission now is to create and generate a dialogue with all parts of the French society.”

The president of the CRIF welcomes the adoption by President Emmanuel Macron and by the National Assembly of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism. “These were very important steps. The fact that President Macron recognized anti-Zionism as a form of antisemitism. But this is not enough, because it remains on the theoretical level. In order to combat the new antisemitism phenomenon and bring the campaign to a practical level, we must work with teachers, so that they integrate it into their debates with students, and with police officers, so that they recognize this as a crime when it occurs, with civil society activists and so on. Only this way we could generate social responsibility.”

Arfi adds that, “We have seen many teachers who voted at the last presidential elections for extreme left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon. But the teachers are not the problem. They are the solution. On the other hand, me and the CRIF, we have no intention of generating any dialogue with the extreme right or extreme left politicians. They are eager to talk to us, because such a dialogue would offer them a kosher certificate, so to say, it will whitewash them. We won’t lend a hand to that.”

Arfi says that the current Macron government is certainly engaged in battling antisemitism. Nevertheless, he sees his role as pushing this engagement much further. With that, he commends French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on his determination to expulse to Morocco imam Hassan Iquioussen, considered close to the Muslim Brotherhood.

French authorities accuse Iquioussen of hate speech, targeting in particular the Jewish community. Last July, the interior ministry ordered his expulsion over what it called "especially virulent anti-Semitic speech" and sermons calling for women's "submission" to men. The imam petitioned the decision in early August, getting a Paris judge to suspend his expulsion, but on Aug. 30 France's top administrative court green-lighted it.

“We are relieved over this decision by the authorities to expulse out of France an imam who spread homophobia, sexism and racism. It is a good thing that France takes measures to defend itself,” Arfi tells JPost.

Eight months before the election of Arfi to his position, 51-years-old Elie Korchia was elected head of the Consistoire, which unites all the French Jewish communities and religious institutions. Together, they represent the new generation of the local Jewish leadership.

“Of course, this was a major reason why I was elected to the job. To rejuvenate our community leadership, to persuade young people to engage and invest not just in the closer Jewish circles of family and friends, but also in the wider community circles. My message to our young members is to reject defeatism. We cannot give up on our battle against the dangerous phenomena of antisemitism and anti-Zionism. This is a role we all must play, not just for the sake of French Jews, but for the sake of French society.”