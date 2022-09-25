The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
StopAntisemitism grades 25 US schools based on antisemitic climate

The organization claimed that antisemitic discrimination was not taken as seriously as discrimination against other marginalized groups.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 05:45
United States-based watchdog group StopAntisemitism on Saturday released a report grading 25 American colleges and universities based on the environment and whether or not it is hostile to Jews on each campus.

Despite the fact that many institutions have founded Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) departments to combat racism, Jews are often written off as a "white model minority," StopAntisemitism said.

"DEI departments have not made fighting antisemitism a priority and few adopted or are even willing to consider the IHRA working definition of antisemitism when dealing with antisemitism on campus."

Regarding Ivy League schools, Stop Antisemitism gave both Yale and Columbia University "F" grades, Princeton a "B-," Harvard a "D" and the University of Pennsylvania an "A-."

Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, November 28, 2012 (credit: REUTERS)Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, November 28, 2012 (credit: REUTERS)

Breakdown of antisemitic climate at each school

At the University of Pennsylvania, students trust the administration to prioritize their safety, but DEI initiatives do not include Jewish students. Furthermore, the majority of respondents feel they can be open about their Jewish identity and support for Israel, no Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) resolutions have been passed and no Israeli Apartheid Week has been held, but students have previously constructed anti-Israel mock walls.

At Princeton University, students do not always trust the administration to prioritize their safety, DEI initiatives do not include Jewish students and though the majority of respondents feel they can be open about their Jewish identity, they do not feel comfortable expressing their support for Israel. Furthermore, while a BDS resolution was presented, it was not passed and no Israeli Apartheid Week has been held, but students have previously constructed anti-Israel mock walls.

At Harvard University, students do not trust the administration to prioritize their safety, DEI initiatives do not include Jewish students and students have reported that they were threatened or harassed and do not feel comfortable being open about their Jewish identity. A BDS resolution was presented, but it was not passed.

At Yale University, students do not trust the administration to prioritize their safety, DEI initiatives do not include Jewish students and students do not feel comfortable being open about their Jewish identity or their support for Israel. Furthermore, a BDS resolution was presented and passed.

Finally, at Columbia University, students do not trust the administration to prioritize their safety, and though DEI initiatives do include Jewish students, do not feel comfortable being open about their Jewish identity or their support for Israel. BDS resolutions were presented and passed.



