UK police said that they have dropped an investigation into an antisemitic incident made against Jews on Oxford Street in the Westminster borough of London, Jewish News UK reported on Friday.

The crime itself took place during Hanukkah last year, where in the video below, the suspects can be seen shouting and doing a Nazi salute from outside toward a bus carrying a group of Jewish people.

EXCLUSIVE: Police say they are dropping their investigation into the Oxford Street attack on a bus carrying Jews – because they cannot identify the suspects pic.twitter.com/oIuHGTg3Wy — Jewish News (@JewishNewsUK) October 7, 2022

The reasoning behind the police's decision to cease the investigation was that they were unable to identify the suspects in the video, the report said.

What else did these suspects do?

A report from last year said that the Jewish passengers were on the bus going to celebrate Hanukkah with their community when the incident occurred.

It also states that the men in the video were giving the middle finger and slamming their fists on the bus door and windows.

Antisemitic incidents during Jewish holidays have been a recurring event, as a report from Wednesday saw a synagogue in Germany having their windows shattered during Yom Kippur services.

Philissa Cramer/JTA contributed to this report.