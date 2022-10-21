The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
ADL urges Adidas to stop releasing Kanye West apparel amid antisemitism

West has become embroiled in controversy after he made several posts on social media maligning Jews.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 06:21
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

US-based antisemitism watchdog the Anti-Defamation League on Thursday published an open letter by CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt to executives of clothing brand Adidas expressing concern about the company's plans to continue releasing products by hip-hop artist and fashion designer Kanye West and calling on the company to "reconsider" after West made a series of public remarks that were widely regarded as antisemitic.

West, who has changed his name to Ye, has become embroiled in controversy after he made several posts on social media maligning Jews, including a tweet in which he said he was "going death con 3 [sic] on JEWISH PEOPLE." The tweet added: "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic [sic]  because black people are actually Jew also  You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever [sic] opposes your agenda."

Furthermore, West said he thought the Abraham Accords diplomatic recognition agreements between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were arranged by former senior White House advisor Jared Kushner "to make money" in an interview with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on October 6.

“We urge Adidas to reconsider supporting the Ye product line and to issue a statement making clear that the Adidas company and community has no tolerance whatsoever for antisemitism.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director, Anti-Defamation League

"In light of Kanye West’s increasingly strident antisemitic remarks over the past few weeks, we were disturbed to learn that Adidas plans to continue to release new products from his Yeezy brand without any seeming acknowledgment of the controversy surrounding his most recent remarks," Greenblatt wrote.

"We urge Adidas to reconsider supporting the Ye product line and to issue a statement making clear that the Adidas company and community has no tolerance whatsoever for antisemitism," he added. "I’d be more than happy to discuss this matter with you at your convenience. We stand ready to work with you in whatever way possible to ensure that antisemitism has no place in Adidas."

Campaign Against Antisemitism joins appeal to Adidas

Similarly, the charity Campaign Against Antisemitism on Thursday also urged Adidas to drop Wests' apparel line "due to his repeated antisemitic outbursts."



