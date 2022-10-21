The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Muslim man accuses Jewish women of killing his people

A Muslim man approached two Jewish women who were waiting in line to check out at a store and starts accusing them of "killing his people."

By NOA ROSEN
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 18:54
Battling antisemitism with 21st century technology (photo credit: Courtesy)
Battling antisemitism with 21st century technology
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Two Jewish women were harassed while shopping in New Jersey's Bergen Town Center by a Muslim man who claimed, "You (Jews) killed my people."

StopAntisemitism tweeted a video that was taken by one of the women which shows the man, who was later identified to be Daniel Marte. When the recording starts, he asked her, "Why are you recording me?" The woman replies, "You called me out, so I'm gonna take my phone out."

Marte then asks her if she is Jewish to which she responds, "I most certainly am." Marte replies by saying that he is Muslim. She then says politely, "Nice, welcome."

Things then get ugly in the conversation. Marte accused the Jewish woman of killing his people. "I didn't kill anyone," she responds. Marte then steps closer to her and repeats himself again. The woman then asks for security.

An antisemitic flyer found on the front steps of a synagogue on Melbourne, Australia (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION) An antisemitic flyer found on the front steps of a synagogue on Melbourne, Australia (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

He repeats himself for the third time and then clarifies that Israel killed his people. Marte didn't leave the woman alone until security arrived.

Antisemitism on the rise

Antisemitism in the United States is on the rise. In a recent article written by Steve Schnur for The Jerusalem Post, he wrote about how his Uber driver in Nashville, Tennessee called him a dirty Jew and threatened him physically.

Kanye West has made antisemitic comments recently as well. West made several comments against Jews saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people." In response, the ADL has called on Adidas to drop it's Kanye West campaign.

Swastikas and antisemitic graffiti have been spray painted on school campuses, public places, and Jewish organizations based on college campuses all across America.



Tags Muslims United States muslims and jews antisemitism New Jersey
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by