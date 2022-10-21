Muslim man accuses Jewish women of killing his people

Two Jewish women were harassed while shopping in New Jersey's Bergen Town Center by a Muslim man who claimed, "You (Jews) killed my people."

StopAntisemitism tweeted a video that was taken by one of the women which shows the man, who was later identified to be Daniel Marte. When the recording starts, he asked her, "Why are you recording me?" The woman replies, "You called me out, so I'm gonna take my phone out."

Bergen County, NJ - “Are you Jewish? I’m Muslim. You’re killing my people. Israel is killing my people.” Why are two random Jewish women shopping in the U.S. being held responsible for a political conflict happening halfway around the world? pic.twitter.com/EXfVxRTrPc — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 20, 2022

Marte then asks her if she is Jewish to which she responds, "I most certainly am." Marte replies by saying that he is Muslim. She then says politely, "Nice, welcome."

Things then get ugly in the conversation. Marte accused the Jewish woman of killing his people. "I didn't kill anyone," she responds. Marte then steps closer to her and repeats himself again. The woman then asks for security.

He repeats himself for the third time and then clarifies that Israel killed his people. Marte didn't leave the woman alone until security arrived.

Antisemitism on the rise

Antisemitism in the United States is on the rise. In a recent article written by Steve Schnur for The Jerusalem Post, he wrote about how his Uber driver in Nashville, Tennessee called him a dirty Jew and threatened him physically.

Kanye West has made antisemitic comments recently as well. West made several comments against Jews saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people." In response, the ADL has called on Adidas to drop it's Kanye West campaign.

Swastikas and antisemitic graffiti have been spray painted on school campuses, public places, and Jewish organizations based on college campuses all across America.