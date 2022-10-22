The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Balenciaga ends partnership with Ye after antisemitic rants

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the fashion house's parent company told WWD.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 02:40
Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium (photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
(photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Fashion house Balenciaga ended their collaboration with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Friday, according to the fashion house's parent company Kering, as a result of the music artist's recent controversy over his antisemitic rhetoric.

Kering made this statement upon its publication of its third-quarter results, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reported.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering told WWD.

West initially collaborated with Balenciaga earlier this year for a Yeezy Gap clothing line, CNN reported. West also said that he ended his collaboration efforts with Gap.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to [Ye].”

Kering

Ye's other business deals

Adidas, another company that collaborates with the rapper, is currently reviewing its partnership with Ye as of Saturday amongst increasing tensions between the two, according to CNN.

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

However, Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia texts the rapper "several times a day," The New York Times reported shortly before the company and Ye severed ties.

This past week, the rapper will acquire the conservative social media platform Parler shortly after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted.



Tags fashion kanye west social media antisemitism
