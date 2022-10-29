The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'Jewminati is real,' comedian Michael Rappaport mocks Kanye West

Comedian Michael Rappaport took to his Twitter by joking about how Kanye West figured out about "Jewminati."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 14:15
RAPPER KANYE West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid, 2020. This past week, he proclaimed to more than 18 million social media followers that he was going to go “death (sic) con 3 on Jewish people.”
Antisemitism is on the rise and Kanye West has decided to hop on the "trend." But all actions have consequences, as the rapper has learned, with some celebrities turning to humor to call out the musician.

Comedian Michael Rappaport is one such person, taking to his Twitter joking about how West figured out about "Jewminati."

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

"Jewminati is real," he joked. "I don't know how the code got cracked. I don't know who gave up the passwords, or the codes. I don't know who gave up the information to Kanye West. But Jewminati is real."

"Us, Jews, we all know each other," he continues. "We all have each other's phone numbers. There's actually a text chain that was created. All of us are on there.

"Somehow, some way, Kanye West got word of these text chains. He infiltrated it."

"We all have each other's phone numbers. There's actually a text chain that was created. All of us are on there. "Somehow, some way, Kanye West got word of these text chains. He infiltrated it."

Comedian Michael Rappaport

Meanwhile, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joked about a "cure" for antisemitism, calling it "Yentanyl." He made up the term by using the Yiddish word "yenta," meaning gossiping socialite, and fentanyl.

Kanye West and his antisemitism

West has been dropped by his talent agency, Creative Arts Agency (CAA) after he posted antisemitic things on social media. 

According to an anonymous source that spoke to Complex Magazine, he was dropped by CAA due to "his embrace of antisemitism on both social media and various interviews."

West accused the Jewish people of controlling the rapper Diddy and saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people." "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I'm going death con 3 on Jewish people. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda," he wrote on his Twitter.

With that comment, he was temporarily suspended from Twitter, but that only sparked his rage. He would then go on an antisemitic outburst which got the attention of celebrities.

Actor David Schwimmer, who is best known for his role as Ross Geller in the American sitcom, Friends, posted to his Instagram, a black screen with only the word "bye" written.

"Antisemitism is on the rise globally. Jews make up only 2.4% of the population of the United States but are the victims of more than 60% of all religious hate crimes, according to the FBI annual report," Schwimmer started his caption for the post. 

"Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there's no question he is a bigot," he continued. "His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are a racist. If we don't call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and antisemitic words, then we are complicit. Silence is complicity."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on her Twitter, "The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."

She also spoke about how she felt about it with NBC News in an interview. "I woke up and burst into tears," she said. "'Death con 3' on Jewish people? What are you doing? It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter? On a portal? As if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough."

Sarah Silverman, Josh Gad, Reese Witherspoon and others have posted to their social media accounts as well, calling West out for his antisemitism.



