Detroit Jewish center evacuated after pipe bomb threats

After a sweep of the premises police "determined there are no explosive devices in the building or surrounding area."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 08:48
Detroit Police car (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Detroit Police car
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit's Frankel academy was evacuated after pipe bomb threats were made on Thursday.

"Frankel Jewish Academy and several other Jewish schools across the country have been the subject of bomb threats over the last two days." said the community center in a statement. 

According to the NGO StopAntisemitism, students and staff were evacuated while police searched the grounds for explosive devices. The "pipe bomb threat was called in at 3pm EDT," tweeted the organization.

Police "determined there are no explosive devices in the building or surrounding area," said the community center.

The community center thanked the police and local security services, and committed to returning to scheduled Jewish community programming.

The JCC of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., has seen a 50% membership decline in its health club in the past decade. (credit: Courtesy)The JCC of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., has seen a 50% membership decline in its health club in the past decade. (credit: Courtesy)

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our patrons, staff, and community," said the center. 

"Broad threat" in New Jersey

On Thursday night, the FBI's Newark officer issued a warning about a credible "broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the FBI tweeted, adding that the warning was a proactive measure while the threat was investigated.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.



Tags jerusalem news diaspora bomb scare Detroit antisemitism
