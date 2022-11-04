The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitic books from Kyrie Irving scandal a bestseller on Amazon, Apple

The Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America series promotes the conspiracy theory that Jewish people are imposters who stole the heritage of black people.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 16:18
Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center. (photo credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center.
(photo credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

The book series based on the film shared by basketball player Kyrie Irving is a bestseller on Amazon, Apple Books and Barnes & Noble in the United States, The Jerusalem Post has found.

Entries in the Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America series, which promotes the conspiracy theory that Jewish people are imposters who stole the heritage of black people, are the number one best selling book or audio book in three categories on Amazon: "Religious Intolerance & Persecution," "Black & African American Biographies," and "People of African Descent & Black Studies." Versions of the book are also the "most wished for" in these categories.

The first book, by author Ronald Dalton Jr., beat out former president Barack Obama's autobiography A Promised Land in the "Black & African American Biographies" category. In the "People of African Descent & Black Studies," versions of the book are in every slot in the top ten besides number 4 and 8, which were won by the audiobook and hardcopy of Nikole Hannah-Jones's The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story and the number 9 best seller, and audiobook The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley.

On Apple Books, Hebrews to Negroes was number 9 on the list of top audiobooks. The book was also found to be number 69 on Barnes & Noble's top 100 bestselling books. 

Paperback versions of the books are being sold for $28-35 and audiobooks for around $9. 

Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America series in the top ten best sellers in the ''People of African Descent & Black Studies'' category. (credit: Screenshot/Amazon website) Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America series in the top ten best sellers in the ''People of African Descent & Black Studies'' category. (credit: Screenshot/Amazon website)

'White Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America."

Fake Adolf Hitler quote featured in Hebrews to Negroes

Antisemitic conspiracy theory film and books

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the films and books engage in numerous antisemitic theories and tropes, including those about Jewish power, greed and control of institutions such as media. Leaning into the Khazar theory, it describes Jews as engaging in a cover-up to "prevent Black people from knowing their 'true' identity," writes the ADL.

The books reportedly features passages from The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and a fake quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, often used to absolve the Nazi leader of his crimes. 

“Because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America. They will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were," reads the quote, which is often shared online by acolytes of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and followers of the Nation of Islam.

The premise that black people are actually Jewish people was recently alluded to by American rapper Kanye West in his "death con 3" tweet, when he said that he "actually can’t be antisemitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also."

"You can’t be antisemite when you know you are Semite."

Kanye West

Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal

West repeated this belief in a defense of Irving on Thursday, saying "You can’t be antisemite when you know you are Semite."

Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America is a best seller audiobook on Apple Books. (credit: Screenshot/Apple Books website) Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America is a best seller audiobook on Apple Books. (credit: Screenshot/Apple Books website)

Irving drew a wave of criticism and accusations of antisemitism after sharing a link to the 2018 film on social media.

Irving's team, The Brooklyn Nets, suspended him for no fewer than five games Thursday night, saying they were "dismayed" that Irving did not denounce antisemitism when speaking to reporters.

The basketball player later apologized for sharing the film and had also previously committed to donating funds to combat "hate and intolerance."



Tags film kanye west black hebrews books amazon antisemitism Apple conspiracy theories
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by