The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

London Jew violently struck, assaulted, and stripped of his yarmulke

This attack headlines a series of recent antisemitic assaults in North Stamford Hill, London.

By BOAZ EDIDIN
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 16:27
(photo credit: Stop Hate UK)
(photo credit: Stop Hate UK)

A London Jewish male was ambushed by a male on a bicycle, who punched him and knocked off his yarmulke, on October 28. Several other incidents involving a man on a bike targeting visible Jews followed later that same day, according to reports from the Stamford Hill Shomrim chapter.

“I tried but didn’t manage,” the assailant lamented after failing in his attempt to knock a second Jewish victim’s yarmulke off. While this victim was left unscathed, others were not. Another unnamed victim was similarly ambushed by a man on a bike, who successfully knocked his yarmulke off and punched him in the face, leaving him bleeding and bruised.

Related Stamford Hill Attacks

Over the next week, the Shomrim reported a series of other antisemitic incidents that did not only target Jewish males, like the bicycle assaults, but even children and mothers with babies. 

"I don't know why Jews were saved from the war. I hate Jews."

“I don’t know why Jews were saved from the war,” a racist female said to a Jewish mother and her baby on a public bus. “I hate Jews.”

In the words of the Shomrim, "the racism pandemic [continued]” that day when a multi-time violent hate-crime offender yelled, “You Jews — you think you own the world,” at a Jewish man, shortly before striking a Jewish witness in the chest. 

“You Jews — you think you own the world."

The Shomrim called for an SOS after detailing another London antisemitic attack, in which an unidentified vehicle threw a firework at a Jewish male, evidently targeting him out of a group of surrounding non-Jewish pedestrians.

Combatting Antisemitism in Stamford

Not all of the recent assailants have gotten away free of consequence. As of yesterday, a man named Abdullah Qureshi, who is responsible for a spate of August 18 Stamford Hill antisemitic assaults, was convicted of hate crimes. His sentence is to be decided at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 8. 

“London is an incredible and diverse city and it is completely unacceptable for certain sections of our communities to be subjected to deplorable abuse and harassment,” said Hackney Police Detective Chief Inspector Yasmin Lalani in response to Qureshi’s arrest. 

"It is completely unacceptable for certain sections of our communities to be subjected to deplorable abuse and harassment."

Detective Lalani

In 2021, UK Jews recorded 2,255 antisemitic incidents, the most ever recorded by the Community Security Trust, a British charity tasked with protecting the country’s Jewish community. An average of more than three hate crimes are directed at Jews per day in England and Wales, with Jews over four times likelier to be targets of hate crimes than any other faith group, according to Campaign Against Antisemitism’s analysis of United Kingdom’s Home Office statistics.             

"Our message is clear — we will not tolerate hate crime."

Detective Lalani

“Our message is clear — we will not tolerate hate crime,” Detective Lalani continued. “Do not come to Stamford Hill to commit offences against our community — we will hold you to account.”



Tags police London racism hate crime antisemitism Attack assault
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by