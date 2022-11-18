The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

1,000 Israeli students call on Harvard Crimson to move office from ‘stolen lands’

The Harvard student newspaper editorial went further than most in its condemnation of Israel, garnering this reply from the SJA.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 05:44

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 06:04
Buildings in Harvard Yard are reflected in frozen puddle at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 20, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
Buildings in Harvard Yard are reflected in frozen puddle at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 20, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Over 1,000 Israeli students penned a letter to the Harvard Crimson, Harvard University’s newspaper, calling for the editorial board to move their office off of lands “occupied” from indigenous tribes in a move to highlight the Crimson’s hypocrisy in supporting the BDS movement in an April editorial.

Students for Justice in America claimed that the Harvard Crimson's offices are situated on lands forcefully taken from the Massachusetts people, which is the indigenous nation of these territories. “The land that the Harvard Crimson operates… is territory that belongs to the Massachusett (indigenous) people. This land, like much other territory in the Boston and Cambridge regions, was taken from these native tribes during its earliest conquest by French and British colonialists and then the American military.”

“Ironically, on April 29th of this past year your Editorial Board published an essay in support of the BDS movement and its ‘blunt approach’ stating that ‘as a board, we are proud to finally lend our support to both Palestinian liberation and BDS - and we call on everyone to do the same,’” the letter continued.

The Harvard Crimson's BDS editorial

“We are proud to finally lend our support to both Palestinian liberation and BDS — and we call on everyone to do the same.”

Harvard Crimson editorial board

“We are proud to finally lend our support to both Palestinian liberation and BDS — and we call on everyone to do the same,” the Crimson’s editorial board wrote in their much-maligned April editorial. It was a notable shift from the paper’s history of opposing BDS, which the board cited in its editorial. 

BDS ACTIVISTS in action (credit: GALI TIBBON / AFP) BDS ACTIVISTS in action (credit: GALI TIBBON / AFP)

The editorial went further than most in its condemnation of Israel. Whereas past Crimson editors had called comparisons between Israel and Apartheid-era South Africa “offensive” and “repugnant,” the editorial published Friday favorably compares BDS tactics to the anti-Apartheid movement, while adding that “Israel remains America’s favorite first amendment blindspot” because individuals and companies that criticize Israel regularly face criticism and consequences.

The SJA is not the first to express displeasure about the editorial. In May, 70 Harvard University faculty members – including Alan Dershowitz – issued a statement expressing “dismay” over the editorial.

“Accordingly, we, the Students for Justice in America, bluntly demand that the Harvard Crimson, its woke editorial board and staff immediately evacuate the 14 Plympton Street, Cambridge property it occupies at Harvard and return it to the Massachusett people… Justice, morality and boycotts are not just slogans and antisemitic weapons for the Crimson Editorial Board to point at the Jewish community in Israel. Justice and morality must begin at home,” the SJA letter concluded.



Tags bds university israel boycott universities boycott israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement harvard university college antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by