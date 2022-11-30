The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Jordan Peterson denounces Kanye West's antisemitism

After weeks of antisemitic comments, Kanye West has received heavy criticism from right-wing media personality Jordan Peterson.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 01:35

Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 01:36
Jordan Peterson. (photo credit: COURTESY OF SELLA MEIR PUBLISHING)
Jordan Peterson.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF SELLA MEIR PUBLISHING)

Canadian psychologist and controversial right-wing media personality Jordan Peterson denounced Kanye West's antisemitic behavior, specifically his storming out of an interview with YouTuber Tim Pool after he challenged West for his claims regarding Jewish control of the media.

In a tweet, Peterson said that when West's antisemitism "becomes a moral necessity, (even in its subtler forms) hell is about to make its appearance yet again."

Peterson has said that "Jews are canaries in the social coal mine." 

Recent Kanye West controversies

West appeared on Tim Pool's YouTube show with his political advisers far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West quickly broached the topic of antisemitism and ended the discussion after just over 20 minutes when it was disputed whether Jews control the press.

After Pool disagreed with West's antisemitic views, the rapper stormed out of the studio.

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo) Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)

Kanye West has also received heavy criticism for meeting with antisemite and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. West and Fuentes met with former President Donald Trump, who hosted the two controversial figures for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort on November 22.

West has made a series of antisemitic remarks in recent months, including saying he was going to go "Death Con 3" on Jews, and saying that the Jewish people are controlling the media. 

Jordan Peterson's visit to Israel

Last month, Peterson visited Israel, speaking in front of 3,000 people in Jerusalem. Peterson has cooperated with US Jewish right-wing media personality Ben Shapiro, who also spoke at the event which was hosted by the Tikva Fund and the Shibolet Library.

During his visit, Peterson was accused that he was storming the Temple Mount with a group of Israeli settlers. Peterson has responded to the criticism by saying that “There was nothing particularly political about our activities. We traveled there as part of... An upcoming documentary about the Holy City.”



