Whoopi Goldberg under fire for repeating Holocaust remarks

Goldberg's controversial statement came amid an interview promoting her new movie “Till," just 10 months after her suspension from "The View" for insisting that the Holocaust was "not about race."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 01:42
WHOOPI GOLDBERG arriving at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018. (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
WHOOPI GOLDBERG arriving at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

History repeats itself when it comes to Whoopi Goldberg's antisemitic rhetoric.  Jewish activists and community members demanded Goldberg face termination from "The View" over the weekend after she doubled down on past Holocaust remarks, sparking ire on social media. Goldberg's controversial statement came amid an interview promoting her new movie “Till.”

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,'” Goldberg told UK paper The Sunday Times.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG (credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/TNS) WHOOPI GOLDBERG (credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/TNS)

“It wasn’t originally” about race, Goldberg continued, saying the Nazis also killed people they believed to be “mentally defective.”

Goldberg said it was wrong to use the Nazi definition that they considered Jews a race. “The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?” she insisted.

"So, after supposed ‘apology’ earlier in year, Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on her vile remarks that the Holocaust was not about race, and instead ‘white on white’ violence. Someone get this ignorant fool off the air!"

Arsen Ostrovsky

Not Goldberg's first antisemitic rodeo 

The comment occurred just 10 months after Goldberg was suspended from ABC’s daytime talk show for insisting that the Holocaust was "not about race." Goldberg showed little remorse for her past statement, arguing again that the estimated 6 million Jews who were systematically killed in the Holocaust were not targeted based on their race.

"The View" co-host also claimed that the Nazis targeted people of African descent in addition to Jews because they were physically different. Furthermore, she suggested that Jews had an easier time blending in with White people and hiding from the Nazis than Black people did at the time of the Holocaust.

After much pushback and a suspension from ABC after the first quandary, Goldberg eventually gave a semi- apology. “I get it. Folks are angry. I accept that and I did it to myself. This was my thought process and I will work hard not to think that way again,” she said earlier this year. “I get it. I’m going to take your word for it and never bring it up again.”

But with her lack of remorse following the latest comments, some are calling for The View co-host's termination.

International Legal Forum CEO Arsen Ostrovsky wrote on Twitter: "So, after supposed ‘apology’ earlier in year, Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on her vile remarks that the Holocaust was not about race, and instead ‘white on white’ violence. Someone get this ignorant fool off the air!" 

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., also called out Goldberg on Twitter.

"Antisemitism is anti-Jewish racism. Period. Claiming the Holocaust had nothing to do with racism is historical revisionism at its worst," he wrote.



