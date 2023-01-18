The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
New York leaders to rally at Brooklyn courthouse for action on antisemitic crimes

During the rally, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez’s prosecution of Suleiman Othman will take place inside the courthouse. Othman violently attacked Blake Zavadsky, a Jewish man, in December 2021.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 01:31

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2023 01:34
End Jew Hatred Protest in NYC, held in front of the public library. (End Jew Hatred) (photo credit: END JEW HATRED)
End Jew Hatred Protest in NYC, held in front of the public library. (End Jew Hatred)
(photo credit: END JEW HATRED)

NEW YORK –New York Jewish leaders are expected to gather outside the Brooklyn Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday morning to demand action for the Jewish community, which continues to be the target of a growing number of hate crimes.

During the rally, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s prosecution of Suleiman Othman will take place inside the courthouse. Othman, a Staten Island resident, violently assaulted Blake Zavadsky, a Jewish man wearing an IDF sweatshirt, in Brooklyn in December 2021.

"The numbers are skyrocketing"

Assemblyman Hikind pushes back against Sarsour’s supporters (credit: COURTESY OF DOV HIKIND'S OFFICE)Assemblyman Hikind pushes back against Sarsour’s supporters (credit: COURTESY OF DOV HIKIND'S OFFICE)

Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, New York Councilwoman Inna Vernikov and members of the international grassroots movement #EndJewHatred are among expected attendees. 

"Today there are no consequences for those who commit acts of hate against the Jewish people," Hikind told The Jerusalem Post. "The numbers are skyrocketing to a level never seen before. We are demanding that District Attorneys and judges dispense justice for the victims." 

"We are demanding that District Attorneys and judges dispense justice for the victims."

Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind

Rallygoers are also slated to condemn the recent plea deal offered by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to an antisemite who participated in a gang attack of a Jewish man near Times Square in May 2021. 

In November 2022 alone, antisemitic hate crimes across New York City's five boroughs more than doubled from a year prior, New York Police Department data revealed, resulting in a 125% increase. 



