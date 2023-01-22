The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Facebook removes more antisemitic content than other social media- FOA

Facebook topped a list by FOA in terms of removing antisemitic content from its platform. By contrast, Gab and Telegram were at the bottom of the list.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 15:41
People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.
Facebook was found to do the most in removing antisemitic content on the platform out of a ranking of other social media outlets, as compiled by Fighting Online Antisemitism (FOA).

Facebook, owned by Meta, has removed 35% of all antisemitic content in 2022 reported to the platform by the FOA. This is a significant increase from 2021 when it removed just 23% of reported antisemitic content.

In addition to Facebook, however, Meta also owns Instagram, which also removed a significant amount of antisemitic content. Altogether, Meta removed around 52% of all reported content

Coming in second place on the ranking is TikTok, which removed 33% of antisemitic content – a similar rate to 2021.

What was the worst social media platform for removing antisemitic content?

At the very bottom of FOA's list of social media platforms was Gab, a Twitter alternative founded by Andrew Torba in 2016. With a heavy focus on freedom of speech and being against the perceived censorship of Big Tech social media firms like Facebook and Twitter, Gab has achieved considerable popularity among members of the far Right, including antisemites. 

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy) Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy)

One such antisemite who is a frequent user of Gab is Robert Bowers, responsible for the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, killing 11 people. 

Overall, Gab removed just 5% of antisemitic content.

Second from the bottom of the list is Telegram, the encrypted messaging network, which has removed just 9% of antisemitic content.

But since Gab in particular is so new and has such a significant growth rate – Gab claims to grow by 10,000 subscribers every hour – and since it is associated with far-right activism, FOA is concerned that the next major threat could come from there, FOA founder and CEO Tomer Aldubi explained.

It is hoped, though, that the continued cooperation of social media outlets like Facebook and TikTok could continue with a higher removal rate in the future.



