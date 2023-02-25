The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Hayward high school teacher, who taught antisemitic conspiracy in class, placed on leave

It is alleged that complaints were made for two months before action was taken.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 01:51
Empty classroom of a local school in Sloviansk, Donetsk (photo credit: REUTERS)
Empty classroom of a local school in Sloviansk, Donetsk
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Henry Bens, a teacher at Hayward high school and church Pastor, is accused of assigning antisemitic conspiracy leaflets to his 10th grade English students.  

“He is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Hayward Unified School District spokesperson Lauren McDermott wrote to The Jewish News of Northern California.

The leaflet

Bens is accused of distributing a 42-page documents which claimed to have exposed Jewish corruption and world domination.

The leaflet was published by the New Christian Crusade Church and had subtitled “Satanic Power which Promotes and Directs Chaos in Order to Lay Low All Civilization in Preparation for a Well-Outlined Plan for World Dictatorship.”

According to some reports, Bens asked his class to annotate and highlight sections which spoke of Jewish control and power structures. 

Similar reports allege that the teacher used Nazi salutes and that Bens had said that he was trying to “remove the blindfold” from his students.

Flyers distributed by Black Hebrew Israelites at the Brooklyn Nets NBA game on November 21. (credit: ERICA SCHACHNE) Flyers distributed by Black Hebrew Israelites at the Brooklyn Nets NBA game on November 21. (credit: ERICA SCHACHNE)

On accounts under Bens' name, now made private, posts were made which would affiliate the teacher with the Black Hebrew Israelite Movement, according to The Jewish News of North California.

Ruchita Verna, an 18-year-old student, is responsible for organizing the collective action against Bens. The Jewish news reported that Verna had said, “it’s a wonderful first step to investigate. However, students and staff are also concerned with the lack of accountability in our district.

“It shouldn’t take over two months and public outcry for intervention to take place. Students have already learned hate speech, and remediation is pending.”



Tags United States black hebrews California antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Perspective on cholesterol numbers: Better predictors of heart disease - opinion

CONCENTRATE ON maintaining good lifestyle habits, including exercise, says the writer.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by