US antisemite offers to gas Jewish woman on dating app 'Hinge'

A male on the Hinge dating application referred to the killing of Jews in gas chambers when he saw the woman was wearing a Star of David necklace.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 09:15
Online dating app (Illustrative). (photo credit: Yogas Design/Unsplash)
Online dating app (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Yogas Design/Unsplash)

A Jewish woman in Eugene, Oregon said that she was the recipient of antisemitic messages on the Hinge dating application, according to Channel 9 ABC news.

A male located in her area, according to the app, made a remark referring to the killing of Jews in gas chambers after he saw she was wearing a Star of David necklace. The woman, who complained to the app representatives, asked to remain anonymous since according to Hinge, he was in a 2-mile radius of her.

She told Channel 9 ABC news that she "was just so caught off guard. He, out of nowhere and sent this really antisemitic text that was talking about gas chambers and was like, 'do you want to reunite with your ancestors?'" 

The woman also told the news outlet that she had her mezuzah ripped off of her doorstep a few times. "I want people to still feel proud to show their identities in Eugene and to gather, pray, and go services and stuff because living in fear is not a way to live," the woman concluded.

Antisemitism in online dating

Antisemitism has become a growing concern in the world of online dating. With the proliferation of dating apps, more and more people are turning to the digital world to find their soulmates. However, some individuals have been using these platforms to spread hate and bigotry, particularly toward Jewish people.

Dating apps have been the subject of criticism for failing to address issues related to discrimination, including antisemitism. According to a recent report by the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent civil rights organization, more than half of the Jewish people surveyed who use dating apps have experienced some form of harassment or discrimination.

The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

Some of the most common forms of antisemitic behavior on dating apps include the use of offensive language, posting hateful comments and memes, and the dissemination of conspiracy theories. This behavior not only makes Jewish individuals feel uncomfortable and unwelcome on these platforms but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and reinforces prejudice in society.

Human rights activists have been trying to promote a world in which dating apps have a responsibility to ensure that their platforms are safe and inclusive for all users. This means implementing stricter policies to combat hate speech and harassment, providing training for moderators to identify and address discriminatory behavior and partnering with civil rights organizations to develop better tools and strategies for combating antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.



