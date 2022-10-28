German police reported that, on average, five antisemitic incidents occurred every day this year, The Algemeiner reported on Wednesday.

This marks a continuation of increasing antisemitic incidents reported in previous years, the report noted.

The Federal Criminal Police Office reported 1,555 antisemitic incidents in 2022 alone, 55 of which were classified as "violent." Other incidents include displaying neo-Nazi symbols and incitement to hatred.

The Algemeiner noted that despite the fact that 936 suspects were identified, no arrest warrants have been issued.

Furthermore, the report noted that the police said the total number of antisemitic crimes could be changed at a later date and cited German newspaper Die Welt as saying that the numbers for the first quarter of 2022 had already been corrected from 459 to 683.

Treptowers in Berlin with offices of the Federal Criminal Police Office (credit: GEORG SLICKERS/CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

German Jewish community's response to the report

“In times of crisis, Jews often have to serve as scapegoats,” the president of the Central Council of German Jews, Josef Schuster, told Welt, according to The Algemeiner report, adding that though he believes the far right is the greatest threat to German Jewry, “when it comes to hostilities that are not included in the statistics, I often hear that people with a Muslim background are also involved.”