UK Home Secretary announces plan to tackle antisemitism

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has announced new security measures to protect the Jewish communities as part of the Jewish Community Protective Security grant.

The grant will be used to increase by £1 million protective security such as security guards, CCTV and other alarm systems, according to the official UK government site.

A new Jewish Community Police and Security Taskforce will be formed as well by senior police leaders, ministers and the Community Security Trust (CST). "The task force will strengthen accountability and enhance efforts to combat antisemitic crime and violence against Jewish communities," the site read.

According to the site, the task force will have its first meeting in late spring and will then meet three times a year.

What do people have to say about the task force?

Demonstrator holds up sign reading ''Solidarity with British Jews'' at ''Together Against Antisemitism'' rally in London (credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)

The Metropolitan Police retweeted a tweet from Barnet Metropolitan Police of a picture of Braverman with two police officers in Golders Green, captioning their retweet: "Community partnership in action. Officers alongside Home Secretary Suella Braverman spoke to local businesses in Golders Green to discuss working together to protect Jewish communities."

Community partnership in action. Officers alongside Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman spoke to local businesses in Golders Green to discuss working together to protect Jewish communities. https://t.co/mPflxJuuK1 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 30, 2023

"Antisemitism is one of the great evils in the world," Braverman said. "It is vital that all people, but especially political leaders, challenge antisemitism whenever and wherever they encounter it.

"Attacks on the Jewish community are abhorrent. I applaud the police's efforts to tackle these crimes, but we muyst go further to ensure the vile criminals who threaten the peace and safety of Jewish communities feel the full force of the law."

"Together we will ensure that the Jewish community is better protected. And that those who wish the Jewish community harm will feel the full force of the law."️ Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman pic.twitter.com/LOxPBJk3E3 — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) March 30, 2023

"I am proud to be working closely with the Community Security Trust and colleagues in policing and beyond to help protect the UK'S Jewish community, go after antisemitic offenders and stamp out racism in all its forms," she added.

"Antisemitism is abhorrent and I stand hand in hand with the Jewish community against all its manifestations," UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said. "We must continue to strive to ensure that every community can live and worship in safety, free from threat."

"This announcement by the Home Secretary is hugely welcome, given the continuing threats of terrorism and antisemitism that are faced by British Jews," CST Chief Executive Mark Gardner MBE said. "CST will continue to do everything we can in partnership with the Home Office so as to ensure the best possible security for Jewish schools, synagogues and communities throughout the country."

"It is vital that all citizens can live their lives free from targeted abuse and the NPCC supports this funding to help reduce antisemitic hostility suffered by Jewish people in the UK," National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) Lead for Hate Crime, Deputy Cheif Constable Mark Hamilton said.

"The right to live free from targeted abuse is a fundamental right that we all share and we will continue to work to bring offenders to justice. I would encourage anyone who suffers such a crime to report it, either to the police or to the CST. In an emergency, always call 999."

Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)

Antisemitism rates in the UK dropped

The number of antisemitic incidents in Britain last year fell by more than a quarter from a record high seen in 2021, but an increasing number of children are becoming victims of hatred, according to Reuters.

The annual report by the CST recorded 1,652 anti-Jewish incidents in 2022, down 27% from the previous year.

The 2021 record number was fuelled by the reaction to a rise in violence in Israel and Gaza and last year was still the fifth-highest annual total reported since the CST began collecting data.

"While I welcome the reduction in the number of antisemitic incidents recorded by the Community Security Trust, it is a sobering reminder that antisemitism continues to be a scourge on our society, and we cannot be complacent," Braverman said.

Reuters contributed to this article.