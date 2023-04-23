The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
UK Labour MP suspended after saying Jews don't experience racism

Abbott wrote that Jewish people, Irish people and Travellers were subjected to prejudice that can be experienced by groups "such as redheads."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 16:07

Updated: APRIL 23, 2023 16:08
Labour party MP and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott speaks during the Labour Party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 22, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Labour party MP and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott speaks during the Labour Party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 22, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)

Diane Abbott, a 69-year-old Member of Parliament for the Labour Party in the United Kingdom and former shadow home secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, has been suspended after claiming that Jews are not subjected to racism in a letter published in The Observer.

Abbott has issued a statement following the backlash her letter resulted in, in which she claimed that the letter was an early draft that she had not meant to send and said that she distances herself from the comments.  

Diane Abbott's letter

In Abbott's letter, she claims that Jews, Irish people and Traveller people "experience prejudice" which is "similar to racism, and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable."

Abbott goes on to write "It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism."

"In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus."

Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn applauds after the speech of Labour party MP and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott during the Labour Party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 22, 2019. (credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS) Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn applauds after the speech of Labour party MP and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott during the Labour Party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 22, 2019. (credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

"In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships."

Responses to Abbot's comments

A Labour spokesperson said that the party  “completely condemns these comments”, calling them “deeply offensive and wrong."

The spokesperson explained that Abbott will be allowed to sit as an independent MP during Labour's investigation into her comments.

Labour Against Antisemitism (LAAS) Spokesperson Fiona Sharpe issued a statement stating that Abbott's letter was unacceptable. 

Sharpe added that the letter attempted to "reduce the racism faced by Jews to mere prejudice when in living memory 6 million Jews were systematically slaughtered in Europe for their race is grossly offensive."

Sharpe added "In the UK today, 1 in 5 of all Jews has suffered a racist attack..."

Ending the statement, Sharpe wrote "Ms. Abbott is either woefully misinformed or deliberately bigoted. Neither should be accepted."

British politicians condemned her comments made in the letter. The energy secretary, Grant Shapps, who is Jewish, said on Twitter that "once again, Jewish people have to wake up and see a Labour MP casually spouting hateful anti-Semitism."

Corbyn himself was suspended and blocked from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election expected next year after claiming antisemitism in the party during his leadership had been "dramatically overstated" for political reasons.

Britain's equalities watchdog said earlier this year the Labour Party had made sufficient changes over the last two years to tackle antisemitism.



Tags UK Labour Party antisemitism Labour party labour anti-semitism labour antisemitism
