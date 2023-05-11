The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Research connects correlation between online antisemitism and attacks

"Synagogue of Satan" is a trending term that has made it increasingly more likely for a US synagogue to be attacked.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2023 04:24
FOLLOWING THE October 27 shooting, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk with Tree of Life synagogue rabbi Jeffrey Myers as White House advisers Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner walk with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, outside the synagogue on October 30. (photo credit: REUTERS)
FOLLOWING THE October 27 shooting, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk with Tree of Life synagogue rabbi Jeffrey Myers as White House advisers Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner walk with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, outside the synagogue on October 30.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Following new research from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), a new report has been produced to better understand just how directly calls to action for violence against Jews is directly connected to attacks on Jewish targets.

In the first of its kind, the NCRI and CAM report dives into how the online incitement of hate crimes against Jews turns directly into physical attacks on Jewish targets.

In recent months, new antisemitic language has come to life, such as a trending Twitter phrase like "Synagogue of Satan," which typically is connected to calls for violence against Jewish houses of worship from notable Twitter users known to incite hate against Jews. This term has been particularly popular amongst extremist groups on multiple ends of the sociopolitical spectrum.

QAnon, US extremists could be held responsible

Included are QAnon influencers, Christian and White nationalists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and Nation of Islam supporters who use their platforms to advertise the term and blast antisemitic tropes.

In this study, researchers examined the "Synagogue of Satan" signature and cross-examined it on a national level across the United States to see how it could be connected to synagogue attacks that actually occur in real time. Using spatial regression, which is a tool frequently used in climate modeling and forecasting to analyze the statistical relationship between variables, show a direct connection.

These terms, along with attacks, become increased when well-known public figures adopt them. Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, former US National Security Advisor Mike Flynn are strong examples of this.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement found sharp increases in recent months against Jewish houses of worship.   The study found 33 monitored anti-Semitic incidents in which Jewish institutions were targeted globally during the first two months of 2023 – 12 of which were US synagogues. This marked a more than 70% increase in attacks on US synagogues since last year.

The rapid increase of these attacks prompted NCRI and CAM to further analyze the impact of cyber social signals and attacks in the real world.

“This dangerous ‘Synagogue of Satan’ narrative has transcended traditional ideological boundaries, serving as a unifying theme among diverse extremist groups,” said NCRI Director and Chief Science Officer Joel Finkelstein.

“While a causal link between this online rhetoric and real-world violence, vandalism or threats cannot be conclusively established, the correlation between the two is concerning and the potential impact of such a toxic narrative should not be underestimated. As society becomes increasingly aware of the spread of antisemitism in all its contemporary forms, it is crucial that efforts are made to counteract these narratives and protect the safety and well-being of Jewish communities.”

"In identifying the significant correlation that exists between hostile rhetoric on Twitter about Jewish houses of worship, and real-world incidents targeting synagogues across the United States, important steps must be taken by both policymakers and social media platforms to enhance the safety of the Jewish community.” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“A key call to action in the report is directed at social media platforms such as Twitter, and their need to ensure that application programming interfaces (API) remain accessible to research institutions, monitoring organizations, and law enforcement agencies. Doing so, the report highlights, would allow for further research on the relationship between online antisemitic rhetoric and real-world incidents."

What is the solution, in the eyes of the Combat Antisemitism Movement? "Lawmakers should require greater levels of transparency from social media platforms to prevent the proliferation of antisemitism and violent acts of hate.”



Tags United States bds vandalism antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by