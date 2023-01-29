Molotov cocktail thrown at front door of New Jersey synagogue

New Jersey police are investigating an attempted arson attack with a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey early Sunday morning, NBC New York reported on Sunday afternoon.

At around 3 a.m, an unknown person wearing a ski mask throw the explosive at the front door of an unnamed synagogue, according to an email sent to the Jewish communities from the Jewish Federation Greater MetroWest NJ CEO Dov Ben-Shimon.

There have been no other updates or details.

"Our Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ will continue to work with all partners in the community to stand up to hate, build our resilience and promote safety and security." Jewish Federation Greater MetroWest NJ CEO Dov Ben-Shimon

"At approximately 3 a.m. this morning, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon 'Molotov cocktail' at the front door of a Greater MetroWest New Jersey community synagogue," he wrote.

Police tape. (credit: REUTERS)

"Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and as such, the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and investigating. Our Chief Security Officer is working with all law enforcement partners locally, from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and our security partners from the other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York and the Secure Community Network (SCN).

"This incident comes amidst a climate of intimidation and intolerance and a rising tide of anti-Jewish hate crimes and hate speech against Jews. Our Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ will continue to work with all partners in the community to stand up to hate, build our resilience and promote safety and security."

The report was confirmed by the Livingston Police on their Twitter saying, "We are aware of an attempted arson attack on a temple in Bloomfield New Jersey earlier this morning. As a result, we have increased patrols of our temples and will continue to do so until more information is obtained. If you see anything suspicious, please call us immediately."

This is a developing story.