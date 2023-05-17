The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitism festers in current US political and social climate, report says

The report linked the rise of antisemitism to trends such as growing populism, political polarization and an increase in hate crimes nationwide.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2023 23:17
Visitors seen standing next to a display of swastika banners at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Visitors seen standing next to a display of swastika banners at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The social and political climate in the United States has become fertile ground for antisemitism in recent years, according to a report released on Monday by advocacy group Anti-Defamation League and the Tel Aviv University.

Expressions of hatred against Jews have become "mainstreamed and normalized," and incidents of violence, vandalism, and harassment of Jews have increased, the report said.

Antisemitism is trendy?

The report linked the rise of antisemitism to trends such as growing populism, political polarization and an increase in hate crimes nationwide.

It said that conspiracy theories and hate that were once relegated to the fringes of the far-right "have seeped into the mainstream of the political right."

Demonstrators hold antisemitic symbols and signs as they protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit was being held, in Tampa, Florida on July 23, 2022. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS) Demonstrators hold antisemitic symbols and signs as they protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit was being held, in Tampa, Florida on July 23, 2022. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

A version of the "great replacement theory" cloaked in "more moderate and not overtly antisemitic language" has broadly spread in segments of the Republican Party, the report said, adding that Fox News host Tucker Carlson also gave voice to the conspiracy theory on his show.

The conspiracy theory fosters the belief that leftist and Jewish elites are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants. According to this belief, the cabal of political and business elite would be kept in power by the masses of indebted non-whites.

Carlson has denied being antisemitic, and the Republican National Committee passed a resolution earlier this year condemning antisemitism.

The report released Monday also mentions recent events such as former President Donald Trump hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his private club in Florida late last year.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, said the encounter with Fuentes happened inadvertently while he was having dinner with Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West. Ye was banned from social media last year for antisemitic remarks.

The report also said that the political left wing has pushed antisemitism as well by falsely stating Jews have too much power and wealth to face racism and discrimination.

More than 3,600 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the United States in 2022, more than in any year since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking the issue in 1979.



Tags American Jewry United States tel aviv university diaspora jews diaspora anti-defamation league antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Iron Dome ready for deployment in Ukraine, says US general

The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by