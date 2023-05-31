The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Watchdog groups slams 'insufficient sentence' for NYC antisemitic hate crime

"StopAntisemitism is extremely troubled that repeat violent antisemite Suleiman Othman was sentenced to a mere 2 months in prison," the group said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2023 01:29
A NYPD car (illustrative) (photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
A NYPD car (illustrative)
(photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Watchdog group StopAntisemitism condemned on Tuesday the "insufficient" sentencing of Suleiman Othman, who received a two month sentencing for his violent antisemitic assault on Blake Zavadsky in Brooklyn in 2021. 

"StopAntisemitism is extremely troubled that repeat violent antisemite Suleiman Othman was sentenced to a mere two months in prison for his unprovoked assault on Blake Zavadsky in 2021," the group said. "Othman, who was released on $1,000 bail rather than the recommended $35,000, previously rejected a plea deal that would’ve seen him serve six months."

StopAntisemitism continued: "These slap-on-the-wrist punishments serve only to make New York City’s Jews less safe by emboldening those who would do them harm . The city needs principled leaders in the criminal justice system who will hold antisemites accountable rather than handing them sweetheart deals."

Othman, a Staten Island resident, violently assaulted Zavadsky, a Jewish man wearing an IDF sweatshirt, in Brooklyn in December 2021.

Blake Zavadsky in his IDF hoodie after being attacked on Sunday. (credit: COURTESY OF BLAKE ZAVADSKY) Blake Zavadsky in his IDF hoodie after being attacked on Sunday. (credit: COURTESY OF BLAKE ZAVADSKY)

In November 2022 alone, antisemitic hate crimes across New York City's five boroughs more than doubled from a year prior, New York Police Department data revealed, resulting in a 125% increase. 

New Yorkers rally against Jewish hate crimes

Back in January, New York Jewish leaders gathered outside the Brooklyn Criminal Courthouse while Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s prosecution of Othman took place inside the courthouse. Othman rejected the plea deal offered to him at the time. 

Rallygoers demanded action for the Jewish community, which continues to be the target of a growing number of hate crimes. They also condemned the plea deal offered by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to an antisemite who participated in a gang attack on a Jewish man near Times Square in May 2021. 

Haley Cohen contributed to this report. 



Tags new york crime diaspora antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by