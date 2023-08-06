The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Israeli teen beaten while vacationing in Germany - local media

German authorities have begun investigating the incident and considering antisemitic motivations for the attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 16:19
A Berlin police car crosses Stahnsdorfer Damm after police warned the public that a suspected lioness was on the loose in Kleinmachnow, near Berlin, Germany July 20, 2023. (photo credit: ANNEGRET HILSE / REUTERS)
A Berlin police car crosses Stahnsdorfer Damm after police warned the public that a suspected lioness was on the loose in Kleinmachnow, near Berlin, Germany July 20, 2023.
(photo credit: ANNEGRET HILSE / REUTERS)

An Israeli tourist was beaten by three individuals in Berlin-Kreuzberg on Saturday evening, according to the German media news organization Jüdische Allgemeine.

The tourist, who is 19 years old, was accompanied by another Israeli tourist, aged 18. The junior Israeli was unharmed during the incident.

According to the police, the pair of Israelis were walking together while one of them spoke on the phone in Hebrew.

At this point, a car pulled up alongside the Israeli teens, and three men exited the vehicle.  

One of the men attempted to speak to the 19 elder Israeli in German. The Israeli teen, however, did not speak German. One of the men then hit him, causing him to fall.

Ron Prosor (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Ron Prosor (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

While he was on the ground, all three men reportedly proceeded to hit and kick the Israeli teen.

The three men then returned to their vehicle before driving away, leaving the young teen with arm and face injuries.

Later, the teens reported the incident to the police from a local hospital.

German authorities have begun investigating the incident and considering antisemitic motivations for the attack.

"We have a problem. And this problem is so big. To put it cynically: As a Jewish newspaper, we could open a column under the motto 'Jews Attacked,'" Jüdische Allgemeine journalist Philipp Peyman Engel wrote in a post on Twitter. "We would never run out of content. It's shameful and sad. A shame."

Israel's ambassador to Germany weighs in

Additionally, the Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, who was recently kicked out of a Berlin cafe due to his association with the Israeli government, also took to Twitter.

"Another Israeli is brutally attacked in the German capital. This is unacceptable!" Ambassador Prosor wrote. "Israelis and Jews should not feel unsafe walking the streets of Berlin or any other German city. The German authorities must take every measure to stop these attacks and incitement against Israel and Jews before it is too late."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by