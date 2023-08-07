The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

CUNY probing Jewish professors for 'discrimination' of antisemites, BDS activists

CUNY has repeatedly been the center of controversy surrounding allegations of antisemitism by both students and faculty.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 09:19
The CUNY Graduate Center facade and main entrance on 5th Avenue. (photo credit: Alex Irklievski/Wikimedia Commons)
The CUNY Graduate Center facade and main entrance on 5th Avenue.
(photo credit: Alex Irklievski/Wikimedia Commons)

An advocacy group said it was working with four pro-Israel Jewish professors in the City University of New York (CUNY) system who claimed they were being investigated by the university system for 'discrimination' against BDS and radical Islamist antisemitic activists on Sunday.

The group, called Students and Faculty for Equality at CUNY (SAFE CUNY), said it has “all the details,” but could not share said details as they were working “to help these [professors] get their ducks in a row in a few ways that could take weeks or more.”

The group added that it had already reported on the investigation into two of the professors earlier, but, since that report, an additional two professors were placed under investigation.

“For those asking, yes, I am one of the four,” tweeted Lax on Monday. “I said from the very beginning that I may have been the first one they did this to, but I would be FAR from the last. And, here we are. A 1930s Germany style purge of faculty in Academia.”

In February, JNS reported that two Jewish professors at Kingsborough Community College, part of the CUNY system, were being targeted by “retaliatory investigations” accusing them of “discrimination” and “harassment” after they complained of antisemitism on campus. The two were identified as Michael Goldstein - a business professor at the college - and Jeffrey Lax, chair of the school’s business department.

Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, New York. (credit: FLICKR COMMONS/JTA) Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, New York. (credit: FLICKR COMMONS/JTA)

Antisemitism allegations continue around CUNY

CUNY has repeatedly been the center of controversy surrounding allegations of antisemitism by both students and faculty.

In May, CUNY Law School graduate Fatima Mohammed delivered a commencement address accusing Israel of “indiscriminately rain bullets and bombs on worshippers” and lauding CUNY’s efforts to allow students to “speak out against Israeli settler colonialism.” Mohammed’s address received loud applause and cheers from the audience.

In April, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) stated that it was “deeply concerned” after two professors who complained that students were being offered an opportunity to earn course credit by watching a film with antisemitic content were subsequently allegedly targeted with negative reviews on a professor rating website.

In March, SAFE CUNY published a 12-page report calling the university system the “most systemically antisemitic university in the US.”

Last year, the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) filed a lawsuit against CUNY, saying the university system ignored antisemitism.

Additionally, last year, six CUNY professors, including Lax and Goldstein, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit saying that they had been subjected to a hostile work environment on the basis of religion after the faculty union, known as the Professional Staff Congress, had passed a resolution condemning Israel and calling for an academic boycott of Israel.

Last year, the AMCHA Initiative stated that it had logged over 150 antisemitic incidents on 11 CUNY campuses since 2015, with over 60 incidents involving acts targeting Jewish students for harm, including vandalism, bullying, suppression of movement, and denigration.



Related Tags
bds
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by