The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Anti-Israel speech: Jewish NGOs call for US Bar to revoke CUNY's accreditation

A law graduation commencement speech called for a rage-fueled revolution against capitalism, racism, imperialism and Zionism worldwide.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 13:26

Updated: JUNE 14, 2023 13:58
CUNY Graduate Center (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
CUNY Graduate Center
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The National Jewish Advocacy Center, The International Legal Forum and American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists said in a letter to ABA president Deborah Enix-Ross that the speech by Fatima Mousa Mohammed violated ABA standards and should be condemned.

In her speech, Mohammed called for a rage-fueled revolution against capitalism, racism, imperialism and Zionism worldwide. Mohammed's repeated attacks against Zionists, said the attorney groups, violated ABA standards against discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, and national origin. The writers argued that Zionism was an essential component of Judaism for a majority of Jews and that the May speech had enabled abuse against Zionist Jewish students. The NGOs claimed that "Zionists not welcome" were commonly directed against Jewish students. 

Part of the abuse, it was argued, came through the hosting of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement on its campus.

"I want to celebrate CUNY Law as one of the few if not the only law school to make a public statement defending the right of its students to organize and speak out against Israeli settler-colonialism," Mohammed said in her May speech. "This is the law school that passed and endorsed BDS on a student and faculty level."

AN ANTI-ISRAEL protest takes place in New York City during Operation Protective Edge, in 2014. (credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)AN ANTI-ISRAEL protest takes place in New York City during Operation Protective Edge, in 2014. (credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

BDS, the three groups argued, promotes discriminatory boycotts, and the official bodies have ties to Palestinian terrorist organizations. It was contended that by adopting BDS as an official policy, CUNY Law may be engaging in political and lobbying activities in violation of its status as a non-profit body. By supporting BDS, CUNY law also violated a standard requiring that the school get acquiescence in major changes to the school mission and objectives, the letter said. 

The speech also contained coded antisemitic language

The attorney groups alleged that Mohammed's speech also used coded antisemitic language, referring to "investors" and "donors" who sought to purchase their morality and motivated CUNY central administration to "cross BDS picket lines." This language violated an ABA standard against antisemitism, and an investigation into CUNY Law's approach to antisemitism should be investigated, said the groups. 

Mohammed's speech was also laden with anti-American rhetoric, claiming that the legal system was a manifestation of white supremacism and denounced the "fascist NYPD" and US military. 

Watchdog NGOs like Canary Mission allege that on social media Mohammed had in the past called for the death of the USA and for Zionists to rot in hell.

The May 12 speech by Mohammed is the second anti-Israel CUNY Law commencement speech in a row. In 2022, Nerdeen Kiswani, the founder of the anti-Israel group Within Our Lifetime (WOL) gave the graduation speech. Kiswani had in the past expressed support for terrorism, and her organization has often called to "globalize the intifada." A phrase used in WOL's materials, "by any means necessary," was repeated by Mohammed in her speech. Critics argue that the phrase implicitly supports political violence. At one 2022 rally, an Israel supporter was beaten.

CUNY has been grappling with accusations of antisemitism and anti-Israel animus in recent years. In late May a 12-page report issued by Students and Faculty for Equality at CUNY claimed that there was deep-rooted systemic antisemitism in the administration. Jewish students have previously told The Jerusalem Post that they felt uncomfortable at CUNY Law. 

Haley Cohen contributed to this report. 



Tags Zionism new york Anti-Israel antisemitism lawyer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by