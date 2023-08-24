The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

‘Israel Is a Unicorn’: says New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Adams Hails Israeli Innovation at Tel Aviv Soirée with Business and Tech Leaders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 12:17
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Hails Israeli Innovation at Tel Aviv Soirée (photo credit: CAM)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Hails Israeli Innovation at Tel Aviv Soirée
(photo credit: CAM)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was the guest of honor on Wednesday evening at the “White City Soirée” in Tel Aviv, co-hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), F2 Venture Capital, and Ximus Forum, where he spoke with group of top Israeli business, finance, and technology leaders.

In his remarks at the event celebrating New York-Tel Aviv economic ties, Mayor Adams hailed Israel’s culture of innovation, and encouraged the audience to look to Israel’s past for inspiration to overcome current challenges.

"Hard is starting this country being surrounded by people who hated you,” Mayor Adams noted. “Hard is figuring out how to do drop irrigation so you can start growing your own products. Hard is building and being not only a start-up nation, but now leading a number of start-ups you're seeing across the globe. And the reason you've survived layers and layers of difficulties and you're still here, it is not because of the soil but because you're made of good quality. It's the people, folks!"

“Don’t stop believing, Israel,” he added. “That is the potent secret weapon. All of you who are start-ups, you believed in something. The original start-ups were your parents and grandparents, they believed in something. Israel is a unicorn because of them. Don’t abandon what they built.”

Adams also commented on the global fight against contemporary Jew-hatred, saying, "When you start to combat antisemitism, if you miss all the layers, then you will only peel off the top. We have to go to the crevices, to all of those who are participating in antisemitism, who are hiding their hand. They throw a rock, hide their hand, and when you're bleeding they give you a band-aid and you thank them, when in fact they were the one who threw the rock in the first place. If we want to dismantle and combat antisemitism, we have to go to the core and the heart of it and dismantle the entire team. That's how you get rid of antisemitism."

Other speakers at Wedensday’s gathering, moderated by CAM Senior Advisor Revital Yakin Krakovsky, included founder and managing partner of F2 Venture Capital Jonathan Saacks, Carbyne VP Global Partnerships Michal Raz and serial entrepreneur and investor Guy Nizan.

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa stated, "New York and Tel Aviv stand out among the most innovative economic hubs across the globe. The visit of Mayor Adams is poised to further enhance the thriving and mutually beneficial business and high-tech ties between these two dynamic cities. We greatly appreciate the mayor’s strong and deeply-felt friendship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel, and we're excited to continue collaborating with him to tackle common challenges and capitalize on shared opportunities as we navigate the path forward in an increasingly interconnected world."

Wednesday evening’s event was the final stop for Mayor Adams on his three-day visit to Israel, his first since taking office. CAM also co-hosted, in partnership with the UJA-Federation of New York an interfaith and intercultural welcome reception for Mayor Adams in Jerusalem shortly after his arrival in the country on Monday.

Last fall, Mayor Adams delivered keynote remarks at the Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in Athens, Greece, where he was recognized with CAM’s Civic Leadership Award. Furthermore, he participated in CAM’s New York Symposium Against Antisemitism this past May.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) is a global coalition engaging more than 750 partner organizations and four million individuals from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for the Jewish people and all humanity.

This article was written in cooperation with The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
מעריב
מעריב לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
מעריב זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by