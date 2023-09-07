Miss Iraq Sarah Idan called out POTUS and “every leader that gave money” to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on September 6, after Abbas made some antisemitic revisionist comments on the Holocaust and Jewish history.

Idan, after listing the claims of Abbas, referred to the PA leader as an “antisemite.”

Woah 1-Jews aren’t semites 2-Hitler killed the Jews not cause of their race but cause they had corrupt role in society3-Israel, UK & US planned the attacks on Jews in Arab countries so they migrate.Shame on @POTUS & MBS & every leader that gave money to this antisemite. https://t.co/ji4n3Ci7Tu — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 6, 2023

"Simple research will show you why everything he said a lie starting with Hitler & his Aryan Race.. their whole cause is based on lies & raging antisemitism."

Simple research will show you why everything he said a lie starting with Hitler & his Aryan Race.. their whole cause is based on lies & raging antisemitism. — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 6, 2023

PA President Mahmoud Abbas. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL/REUTERS)

Abbas’ comments on Hitler and the Holocaust

In a meeting with Fatah’s Revolutionary Council, that was recently translated and made available to non-Arabic speakers, Abbas claimed that Adolph Hitler “fought the Jews because they were dealing with users and money.”

Abbas went on to deny that Ashkenazi Jews had any historic ties to Israel and were actually descended from Khazars.

Abbas’ speech was also condemned by the state of Israel’s official X account, who wrote “Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas: Hitler Fought the European Jews Because of Their Usury, Money Dealings, It Was Not about Antisemitism.”

“This is the same Mahmoud Abbas whose doctoral dissertation is known for its Holocaust denial.”