Miss Iraq hits out at POTUS for funding PA after Abbas' Holocaust comments

Miss Iraq Sarah Idan criticized “every leader that gave money” that gave money to Mahmoud Abbas, who she describes as an "antisemite."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 20:07
Contestants Miss Iraq, Sarah Eedan (R) and Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman (L) pose together for a selfie, during preparations for the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant in Las Vegas, United States November 13, 2017 (photo credit: SARAH IDAN/SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA REUTERS)
Contestants Miss Iraq, Sarah Eedan (R) and Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman (L) pose together for a selfie, during preparations for the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant in Las Vegas, United States November 13, 2017
(photo credit: SARAH IDAN/SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA REUTERS)

Miss Iraq Sarah Idan called out POTUS and “every leader that gave money” to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on September 6, after Abbas made some antisemitic revisionist comments on the Holocaust and Jewish history.

Idan, after listing the claims of Abbas, referred to the PA leader as an “antisemite.”

 "Simple research will show you why everything he said a lie starting with Hitler & his Aryan Race.. their whole cause is based on lies & raging antisemitism."

PA President Mahmoud Abbas. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL/REUTERS) PA President Mahmoud Abbas. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL/REUTERS)

Abbas’ comments on Hitler and the Holocaust 

In a meeting with Fatah’s Revolutionary Council, that was recently translated and made available to non-Arabic speakers, Abbas claimed that Adolph Hitler “fought the Jews because they were dealing with users and money.”

Abbas went on to deny that Ashkenazi Jews had any historic ties to Israel and were actually descended from Khazars.

Abbas’ speech was also condemned by the state of Israel’s official X account, who wrote “Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas: Hitler Fought the European Jews Because of Their Usury, Money Dealings, It Was Not about Antisemitism.”

 “This is the same Mahmoud Abbas whose doctoral dissertation is known for its Holocaust denial.”

 



