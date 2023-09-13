Miss Iraq questions Elon Musk over antisemitism on X

In response to calling out antisemitism, Miss Iraq Sarah Idan was threatened with rape.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 01:26
Contestants Miss Iraq, Sarah Eedan (R) and Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman (L) pose together for a selfie, during preparations for the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant in Las Vegas, United States November 13, 2017 (photo credit: SARAH IDAN/SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA REUTERS)
Miss Iraq Sarah Idan, who is currently running for Congress in the 2024 race, took to X to question Elon Musk about why there was so much antisemitism on the platform in a post made on September 12.

“I’m not Jewish & it’s damn scary how much antisemitism spreading on X I can’t imagine if I were Jewish and saw this how I’d react,” she wrote. “@elonmusk I thought you said you won’t allow hate speech. I’m looking at literally neo-Nazis organizing events to “combat Jews” Why X allowing it?”

In another post, Idan drew attention to the phenomena of X account users pretending to be Jewish to disagree with Jews calling out antisemitism.

“Anyone noticed the trend of fake accounts claiming they’re Jewish & they disagree with those calling out antisemitism?” she posted. "One look at their page they’re promoting neo-Nazis? Whoever is behind this antisemitic campaign organized it to the last detail to make sure Jews aren’t heard.” 

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt (left) and X CEO Elon Musk (right). (credit: GAGE SKIDMORE, GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS)
In response to Idan taking a public stance against antisemitism, an account threatened to rape her.

Antisemitism is a hot topic on X

Antisemitism has been a topic of interest on X in recent weeks due to X’s owner Elon Musk having a public spat with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The increased tensions have culminated in Musk filing apparently filing a defamation suit against the ADL and the ADL requesting advertisers pull away from the platform until Musk deals with the antisemitism crisis.



