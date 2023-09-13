Miss Iraq questions Elon Musk over antisemitism on X

Miss Iraq Sarah Idan, who is currently running for Congress in the 2024 race, took to X to question Elon Musk about why there was so much antisemitism on the platform in a post made on September 12.

“I’m not Jewish & it’s damn scary how much antisemitism spreading on X I can’t imagine if I were Jewish and saw this how I’d react,” she wrote. “@elonmusk I thought you said you won’t allow hate speech. I’m looking at literally neo-Nazis organizing events to “combat Jews” Why X allowing it?”

I’m not Jewish & it’s damn scary how much antisemitism spreading on X I can’t imagine if I were Jewish and saw this how I’d react. @elonmusk I thought you said you won’t allow hate speech. I’m looking at literally neo-Nazis organizing events to “combat Jews” Why X allowing it? — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 11, 2023

In another post, Idan drew attention to the phenomena of X account users pretending to be Jewish to disagree with Jews calling out antisemitism.

“Anyone noticed the trend of fake accounts claiming they’re Jewish & they disagree with those calling out antisemitism?” she posted. "One look at their page they’re promoting neo-Nazis? Whoever is behind this antisemitic campaign organized it to the last detail to make sure Jews aren’t heard.”

Anyone noticed the trend of fake accounts claiming they’re Jewish & they disagree with those calling out antisemitism?One look at their page they’re promoting neo-Nazis? Whoever is behind this antisemitic campaign organized it to the last detail to make sure Jews aren’t heard. — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 12, 2023

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt (left) and X CEO Elon Musk (right). (credit: GAGE SKIDMORE, GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS)

In response to Idan taking a public stance against antisemitism, an account threatened to rape her.

Threatening to find me in LA & rape me. You will be reported to @LAPDHQ so I dare you to do anything stupid you will be the first to be locked in where you belong. I screenshot your comment & face too. Good luck! https://t.co/LbmG04X30v — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 12, 2023

Got you scumbag. pic.twitter.com/r3tpaH0xS6 — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 12, 2023

Antisemitism is a hot topic on X

Antisemitism has been a topic of interest on X in recent weeks due to X’s owner Elon Musk having a public spat with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The increased tensions have culminated in Musk filing apparently filing a defamation suit against the ADL and the ADL requesting advertisers pull away from the platform until Musk deals with the antisemitism crisis.