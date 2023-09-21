Canadian GDL member charged for distribution of antisemitic leaflets

A 31-year-old resident of Peterborough in Canada is facing multiple charges for distributing antisemitic leaflets in his local neighborhood, according to a release from Peterborough Police published on September 19.

The leaflets had been distributed between May and July of 2023 in collaboration with the known hate group the Goyim Defense League. During the period of distribution, 19 complaints were made to the local police.

“There is no room for hate in our community at any time,” Stuart Betts, Chief of Police at the Peterborough Police Service, said at the time. “The number one goal of the Peterborough Police Service is public safety, and the Service is committed to this goal. The map provided is intended to show the community the approximate locations of the reports by month."

On September 15, the local police and officers from the Investigative Services Unit carried out a search warrant on the premises of the man suspected of distributing the flyers.

During the investigation, the suspect provided the police with a false name and address; which the police believe was to prevent them from investigating the crime. Antisemitic leaflet distributed by GDL member. (credit: CIJA)

What is the man being charged with?

The suspect is being charged with mischief, defined as obstructing, interrupting or interfering with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property and with Obstructing Peace Officer.

The police are also consulting with the Ministry of the Attorney General to have the incident deemed as a willful promotion of hatred under the Criminal Code of Canada. If deemed so, the man could face additional charges.

The man will appear before the local court to plead to the charges on September 26.

Reactions to the arrest

The Centre for Jewish and Israeli affairs celebrated the arrest on X, writing that “We are pleased that an arrest has been made in regards to the antisemitic Goyim Defense League flyers that were distributed in the spring in Peterborough, ON. We thank @PboroCops for their diligence. Such hate has no place in #Canada, nor anywhere.”

We are pleased that an arrest has been made in regards to the antisemitic Goyim Defense League flyers that were distributed in the spring in Peterborough, ON. We thank @PboroCops for their diligence.Such hate has no place in #Canada, nor anywhere.https://t.co/WzOsJhnxrs — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) September 20, 2023

“I would like to thank the investigators and officers involved in this investigation. There is no room for hate in our community. It was important to do a thorough investigation into the origin of this disturbing material and speaks to our continued commitment to public safety,” said Betts.