The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Goyim Defense League neo-Nazis rally in Florida

The neo-Nazis hurled insults and abuse at a female Jewish journalist present at the rally.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 05:35

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 05:41
A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Neo-Nazis from the antisemitic Goyim Defense League (GDL) took to an allied on an overpass along Interstate 4 West in Florida on Saturday, right-wing Jewish journalist, Laura Loomer revealed in videos posted to X (formerly Twitter) the following day.

In one video, Loomer records video as she approaches the assembled group of white supremacists, all of whom are wearing red shirts. The majority also wear balaclavas and sunglasses with the apparent intention of hiding their identities.

Many of the red shirts bear the image of a skull on the font with the acronym, GDL, plastered on the skull’s forehead.

The back of the shirts bear the number “88.”

According to the ADL, 88 is a white supremacist code for “Heil Hitler.” “H,” being the eighth letter of the alphabet makes 88 equivalent to “HH” or “Heil Hitler.”

A protestor carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN) A protestor carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Some of the demonstrators carried large blag flag emblazoned with white swastikas. As Loomer approaches, the assembled men make Nazi salutes, chanting “Heil Hitler” and hurl insults at her, shouting things such as “f*** you, k*ke,” and “Jew.” Then, having recognized her, they point at Loomer and taunt her, calling out “Jewmer.”

Then, as they continue to point at her, in unison they began chanting, “f*ggot” repeatedly.

Later, she films as a man points at her and says, “Jew,” before looking over to his peers. He then approaches Loomer and says, “Put the Jew in the oven!” before flipping up his middle fingers and making a Nazi salute.

Another shouts “The Holocaust didn’t happen. Six million didn’t die.”

Shortly thereafter, she is approached by GDL leader, Jon Minadeo II who apparently attempts to make the argument that some European countries having laws against denying the Holocaust is itself evidence discrediting the occurrence of the Holocaust.

He shortly abandons the line of questioning however and walks away.

Another GDL member makes the remark to Loomer saying that she looks like the doll “Jigsaw” from the Horror film franchise, “Saw.”

Numerous demonstrators subsequently began chanting, “Jigsaw Jew” at Loomer.

Separate encounter with Jon Minadeo 

In a separate encounter with Minadeo that day, the white supremacist leader again questioned Loomer on laws regarding the Holocaust in European countries.

“Laura Jewmer,” Minadeo began, approaching Loomer as the two filmed each other. “Why is the Holocaust illegal to question in eighteen countries?” He went on to ask Loomer if she supported Europeans being “thrown in jail for questioning the ‘Holo-hoax?” When Loomer asked why Minadeo was making her responsible for justifying European Holocaust laws, he responded, “Because you’re Jewish” adding that he wants Loomer to leave the United States and live in Israel.

“The Jews are going to get expelled again. You know you’ve been expelled, right?” Minadeo asked. “Do you know your people have been expelled from 109 nations?”

The ADL notes that the claim that Jews have been expelled from 109 nations is a claim often cited by white supremacists “and probably originates with a list of ‘109 locations’ appearing on a longstanding Australian antisemitic website.”

Loomer proceeded to ask the GDL leader what she had done to him to warrant her expulsion from the US to which Minadeo responded by claiming that Jews are responsible for usury, pedophilia, and pornography.

As Loomer begins that it is erroneous to blame an entire people for individual behaviors, Minadeo again interrupts her.

“110, never again you ugly, tr*nny Jew. F*** you, white power,” he says, turning and walking away.

The ADL explains the phrase “110” often is used in conjunction with “109” to express the white-supremacist desire that Jews should continue to be expelled from countries.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
3

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by